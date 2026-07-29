Chelsea are locked in talks with Kerim Alajbegovic as they attempt to convince the Bayer Leverkusen starlet to move to Stamford Bridge, with TEAMtalk understanding the Blues have already agreed to meet the Bundesliga club’s valuation.

Sources have confirmed to us that Chelsea have informed Bayer Leverkusen they are prepared to pay the full €40million (£34.3m, $46m) asking price for the Bosnia international, meaning there are no issues between the two clubs over a transfer.

Instead, the focus has shifted entirely to negotiations with the player.

We understand that Chelsea officials have been in detailed discussions with Alajbegovic and his representatives as they attempt to finalise personal terms and sell their long-term vision for one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents.

However, those talks have not yet produced a breakthrough.

Sources say Alajbegovic is giving serious consideration to Chelsea’s proposal but remains unsure whether the move is the right one at this stage of his career.

The 18-year-old would relish the opportunity to work under Xabi Alonso, who is a huge admirer of the Bosnian after tracking his development and being impressed by his performances at this summer’s World Cup finals.

But Chelsea have also been honest about their plans.

And sources can reveal that a transparent Alonso has admitted that he cannot guarantee Alajbegovic significant first-team football this season, with fierce competition for attacking places already in place…

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Chelsea want Alajbegovic – but can’t offer any guarantees

That concern has only grown following Chelsea’s club-record move for Morgan Rogers, who occupies a similar role and is expected to play a major part under Alonso.

Chelsea’s proposal instead centres around a long-term development plan.

The club have discussed the possibility of Alajbegovic spending next season with sister club Strasbourg or another carefully selected loan destination before returning to compete for a first-team place at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea believe that pathway is the best way to maximise his potential, Alajbegovic is still weighing up whether regular senior football elsewhere would better suit his immediate development.

That uncertainty has encouraged Juventus.

TEAMtalk understands the Italian giants have made a strong push in recent days and are prepared to submit an offer worth around €35million to Bayer Leverkusen.

Although that falls short of Chelsea’s agreement, sources believe Leverkusen would be willing to negotiate should the player make it clear Turin is his preferred destination.

Juventus also believe they have a crucial advantage.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti has made it clear to Alajbegovic’s camp that he would become part of his first-team plans immediately, with genuine opportunities to start matches this season.

That is something Chelsea simply cannot promise at present.

As it stands, Chelsea remain in pole position because they have already satisfied Bayer Leverkusen’s financial demands and continue to hold intensive talks with the player.

But until Alajbegovic is convinced by the sporting project on offer, the deal remains open, with Juventus waiting to capitalise on any hesitation. Atalanta – who showed strong interest – walked away last week as they were unwilling to go above €30million.

Tottenham have also made enquiries in recent weeks, viewing Alajbegovic as a possible alternative should their pursuit of Manchester City’s Savinho fail, although Spurs remain optimistic of completing that deal before the end of the week.

Chelsea, meanwhile, plan to make space for the arrival of Alajbegovic by sanctioning the exits of three attacking stars.

With Danny Welbeck also on the brink of signing on the dotted line, the Blues are also open to the exit of Liam Delap, who we can reveal has held talks with several interested sides over the summer.

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