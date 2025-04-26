Maresca's Chelsea have come to a decision about pursuing a deal for De Bruyne

Chelsea have been linked with a move to bring Kevin De Bruyne back after his Manchester City exit in recent days, with a report now revealing how likely it would be and why.

De Bruyne made nine appearances for Chelsea during the 2013-14 season before leaving for Wolfsburg. What followed made him a major source of regret at Stamford Bridge. After reviving his career in Germany, the midfielder earned a big move to Man City and has shone as one of the Premier League’s best players in the decade since.

Chelsea only ever received £18m for De Bruyne, who became a £55m player just 18 months later. Despite doubts at the time, he certainly justified his fee.

De Bruyne’s next move will come with no fee attached after City decided to release him at the end of his contract. Now, the race is on to sign the 33-year-old.

The idea of a return to Chelsea has been floated in recent days, but according to the Daily Telegraph, the Blues have now cooled their interest.

It’s not because of his age. In fact, Chelsea want to add more experience to their squad. But there are a couple of reasons why they might swerve a deal for De Bruyne.

On one hand, Chelsea are concerned about the ‘signs of slowing down’ that De Bruyne has expressed this season.

But primarily, there is an awareness of the ‘selection headache’ that Enzo Maresca would face trying to fit De Bruyne and Cole Palmer into the same team.

Ironically, it was a lack of starting opportunities at City that led to Palmer moving to Chelsea in 2023. Now, despite a drop in form in 2025, Palmer is one of Chelsea’s most important players to build around.

Therefore, Chelsea won’t want to block his development by bringing in the Belgium international, despite their regret at not being able to see the best of De Bruyne during his time with the club.

De Bruyne next club: Romano rules out Serie A side

De Bruyne’s future is still all to play for, with Fabrizio Romano adding his weight to the playing down of links with Chelsea – and another potential suitor.

Cash-rich Serie A side Como, who are coached by Cesc Fabregas, have been pushed forward as potential takers for De Bruyne. But Romano has denied reports of them making contact.

Furthermore, the respected reporter has said there is ‘no confirmation’ about a Lionel Messi link-up at Inter Miami.

However, there is a genuine MLS option on the table for De Bruyne in the shape of Chicago Fire.

That said, he will be considering family factors as well and may have a chance to stay in English football. Aston Villa have been linked recently.

De Bruyne’s biggest Man City achievements

De Bruyne was a big signing for City in August 2015, but expectations were mixed of how he would do.

In the decade since, De Bruyne has gone on to:

➡️ Be named on the 23-man shortlist for the 2015 Ballon d’Or (October 2015)

➡️ Score the winning goal to take City to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time ever (April 2016)

➡️ Win his first of five EFL Cups, the first trophy of Pep Guardiola’s City reign (February 2018)

➡️ Get the assist for the goal that enabled champions City to reach 100 points in the 2017-18 Premier League season (May 2018)

➡️ Win the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award for having the most assists (May 2018)

➡️ Score a goal and provide two assists to help City complete the treble by winning the 2018-19 FA Cup (May 2019)

➡️ Score the goal that would be chosen as City’s goal of the season against Newcastle (November 2019)

➡️ Reach 50 goals for City by scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League (February 2020)

➡️ Equal Thierry Henry’s record for the most assists in a Premier League season with 20 (July 2020)

➡️ Become the first ever City player to win the PFA Player of the Year award (September 2020)

➡️ Help City reach the Champions League final for the first time (April 2021)

➡️ Win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award for the second time (June 2021)

➡️ Score four goals in just 24 minutes to inspire a 5-1 win over Wolves, including the third-quickest Premier League hat-trick ever all scored with his ‘weak’ foot (May 2022)

➡️ Match the City record for the most club player of the season wins by claiming a fourth title after also being their top scorer in the league for 2021-22 (May 2022)

➡️ Be voted the Premier League Player of the Season for a second time (May 2022)

➡️ Finally win the Champions League after scoring in three consecutive semi-finals (June 2022)

➡️ Earn the Premier League Playmaker of the Season title for a third time (May 2023)

➡️ Win his second FA Cup with City, starting in the win over rivals Man Utd in the final (June 2023)

➡️ Reach the landmark of 100 goals for City (April 2024)

➡️ Become a Premier League winner for the sixth time (May 2024)