Chelsea academy midfielder Kiano Dyer has emerged as a target for numerous Championship sides, including Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City, who are seeking to bolster their squads with exciting talents, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old, who signed a lucrative new contract until 2030 with the Blues last September, is viewed as one of the club’s most promising central midfielders.

Dyer joined Chelsea from West Bromwich Albion’s academy and has steadily progressed through the ranks.

He made his first-team debut in a UEFA Conference League tie against Astana in December 2024 and has represented England at youth level up to Under-20s.

Dyer’s most recent senior experience came during a loan spell at Eredivisie side FC Volendam. Arriving with high expectations after a strong Premier League 2 campaign, he struggled for minutes, managing just four appearances and 26 minutes of action.

The Dutch club terminated the loan in early January 2026, allowing him to return to Stamford Bridge. Since then, he has impressed again for Chelsea’s under-21 side, showcasing his technical ability, vision, and composure in midfield.

With first-team opportunities at Chelsea limited, a loan move is something he and Xabi Alonso are looking at this summer. Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers are leading the interest, both monitoring the youngster closely for a potential season-long temporary switch to the second tier.

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Amid the interest from Swansea and Blackburn, sources have stated that more Championship sides and clubs around Europe are keen on Dyer, too.

No club has made a formal offer yet, but discussions are expected to intensify as pre-season approaches.

Chelsea’s academy blueprint has long prioritised sending talents out for senior football, with many returning better equipped for the Premier League challenge or to be sold and help the club balance the books.

For Dyer, regular game time in the Championship could prove positive for his future. Should he impress, a future at Stamford Bridge, or elsewhere permanently, is on the cards.

The coming weeks will be decisive in determining whether the exciting teenager stays in England or explores other options.

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