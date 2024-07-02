Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall contract terms revealed as Chelsea announce £30m Leicester raid

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City in a deal worth £30million.

Dewsbury-Hall was a key component of Leicester’s promotion back to the Premier League last season, notching 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 matches as the Foxes won the Championship title. But Leicester boss Enzo Maresca then left to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, and Dewsbury-Hall was soon tipped to follow him to Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old also picked up interest from Brentford and Brighton, and the latter even held advanced talks with Leicester about a prospective transfer.

But when Dewsbury-Hall found out about Chelsea’s interest, he only wanted to move to the West London club.

DON’T MISS: Seven Chelsea transfer targets at the 2024 Copa America to follow up agreed signing

On Sunday, it emerged that Chelsea were ‘very close’ to landing the uncapped Englishman, and they have now announced his arrival.

Dewsbury-Hall has cost Chelsea £30m and has penned a five-year contract with the Blues that includes the option of an extra 12 months.

In his first interview as a Chelsea player, Dewsbury-Hall told club media: “It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player.

“This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to show everybody what I can do.”

Chelsea latest: Fourth new signing announced

Dewsbury-Hall will now reunite with Maresca for Chelsea’s pre-season training camp and will battle the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia for a starting role.

Dewsbury-Hall appears to be a replacement for Conor Gallagher, who has now entered the final year of his Chelsea contract and is gearing up for a move to one of their Prem rivals.

Dewsbury-Hall becomes the fourth new signing of the Maresca era. Chelsea have already captured Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer following his Fulham exit, Omari Kellyman in a £19m deal from Aston Villa and Marc Guiu from Barcelona for £5m.

READ MORE – Marc Guiu: Why Chelsea have signed the ‘unstoppable’ Barcelona striker and everything you need to know about him