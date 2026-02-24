Bayern Munich are ready to sell Kim Min-jae for a loss in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which will be welcomed by Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior as well as by Tottenham Hotspur.

On February 19, 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported Chelsea’s interest in a 2026 summer deal for Kim. While Chelsea tend to sign young players with a high ceiling, the London club are open-minded about a deal for the 29-year-old South Korea international, given their need for a centre-back and the Bayern star’s experience and quality.

Dean Jones doubled down on his claim about Chelsea and Kim on Flashscore on February 23, 2026, reporting that Kim is among ‘several names’ under ‘consideration’ by the Blues.

Jones reported that ‘Chelsea are increasingly likely to enter the market for a proven, high-level centre-back to anchor a back line that currently leans heavily on developing talent’.

Fussball Daten, too, has now reported Chelsea’s interest in Kim, adding that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for the former Napoli centre-back this summer as well.

Bayern are said to be willing to sell Kim at the end of the season and will even take a loss.

Regarding the ‘he asking price’, the German giants paid €50million (£43.6m, $59m) to Napoli to sign Kim in the summer of 2023, and although their ‘main goal’ is to get €35-40m (up to £35m, $47.1m) for the centre-back, ‘the amount could drop to around €30m ($26.2m, $35.3m) if offers include immediate payment’.

Kim is under contract at Bayern until the summer of 2028.

While Kim is a very experienced defender, the fact that Bayern are willing to offload him this summer is a red flag for both Chelsea and Tottenham.

The defender is not a regular in Bayern manager Vincent Kompany’s starting line-up either, having made just 11 starts in the Bundesliga and only two starts in the Champions League.

According to Fussball Daten, at Bayern, ‘concerns remain regarding his consistency and occasional lapses in concentration’.

