Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae, and we asked our transfer insider, Dean Jones, to do some digging on the situation.

The 29-year-old joined Bayern from Napoli in a high-profile transfer reportedly worth around £44million after triggering his release clause, beating off competition from the Premier League and elsewhere.

Min-jae quickly established himself as a key player for the Bavarian giants, making 36 and 43 appearances respectively in his first two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

However, this season, the South Korean international hasn’t featured as regularly, starting just 10 of Bayern’s 22 Bundesliga appearances so far, though some absences were due to injury.

But his lack of consistent playing time has led to speculation, and reports from Germany earlier this week claimed that Chelsea could go head-to-head with Tottenham for his signature this summer.

It was stated that both London clubs have placed the experienced defender on their shortlist of possible targets, and that Blues view Kim as a strong option after missing out on Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, who’s joining Liverpool.

As for Tottenham, they are also in need of reinforcements at the back, so the links with Min-jae are interesting.

Chelsea interest confirmed but chances ‘slim’

With regards to Chelsea, Dean Jones exclusively told us there is some truth to the links – but it’s too early to say whether a move will be made for the defender.

“Kim Min-jae is being linked with Chelsea and while it is true there has been an element of interest, I’m told the prospect of a transfer is still quite slim.

“I do get the impression Chelsea are more open minded than when they were previously only looking at younger players. There is definitely a chance they look to sign someone with more experience and seniority.

“But at the moment I am told the Kim links are just one of a number of deals they have on their mind for the summer and ultimately they will still be looking for good value.

“From what I understand, Kim is on good money, in the top ten earners at Bayern, and that brings a layer of difficulty too for any potential deal that Chelsea would look at.”

Indeed, Min-jae in reportedly earning a whopping £200,000 per week with Bayern, and whether the likes of Chelsea or Tottenham would match those terms is a question mark.

His deal with Bayern runs until 2028, so the German giants are under zero pressure to sell him – but could be tempted if a high enough offer arrives.

