Kylian Mbappe: Star opens door to blockbuster Chelsea move as Pochettino learns one staggering factor needed for deal

Kylian Mbappe has made it clear to Mauricio Pochettino he is willing to take a salary sacrifice and reunite with him at Chelsea – but the potential move will come with one hefty condition, according to a report.

The PSG superstar finds himself the subject of intense speculation once again this summer with his deal at the Parc des Princes expiring in just under 11 months time. And having made it clear he does not intend to sign an extension to that deal, the Ligue 1 giants are determined to ensure their prized asset does not walk away for free next summer.

Indeed, reports in France claim officials at PSG fear Mbappe has already agreed a secret pre-contract agreement to join Real Madrid as a free agent in summer 2024. That move will reportedly see the 24-year-old pocket an astronomical sigining-on fee, with many believing that will be north of €100m.

Understandably, PSG are not happy at the situation that is prevailing. They spent a hefty £162m to bring him to the French capital from Monaco in summer 2017, initially on a season’s loan.

In the intervening years, Mbappe has become their all-time leading goalscorer and won five Ligue 1 titles to boot. And were the World Cup winner leave for his maximum valuation, then any deal for his services would surely set a new record mark.

Indeed, Mbappe has already been the subject of a failed €300m offer from Saudi Arabian Pro-League side Al Hilal. Having failed to sign Lionel Messi, the Saudi giants have next turned their attentions towards Mbappe, offering him a one-year deal and on eye-watering wages worth €700m for his season in the sand.

However, as Fabrizio Romano revealed, Mbappe has no intention of accepting their proposal and does not want to leave mainland European competition just yet.

And even the offer of just a one-year deal, thus allowing him to become a free agent again next season, is not enough to talk Mbappe into the move.

Mbappe keen to join Chelsea – on one condition

However, with PSG determined to move Mbappe on, his decision to reject their proposal does leave them with a problem.

Now, in an effort to find a solution, Spanish paper Sport claims Mbappe has offered himself to Chelsea.

Reaching out to his former PSG manager Pochettino, Mbappe has made it clear he is willing to join the Blues if a deal can be agreed.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is understandably keen to see if a deal can be done and has opened talks with PSG counterpart Nasser Al Khelaif to try and broker a deal. In discussions, it’s claimed Chelsea have offered PSG their pick of three players in part exchange for Mbappe.

However, while Boehly is keen, Pochettino is seemingly less sure, with reports claiming the merits of Mbappe’s signing has caused a disagreement between the two men.

The healthy debate, shall we say, is at this point of not seen as anything more than two expressing their own opinion. But having worked with Mbappe for a year, Pochettino knows all about the pros and cons of working with the ultra-talented 243-goal forward.

However, per the report, the major sticking point for Pochettino lies around Mbappe’s commitment to Chelsea. And per Sport‘s report, Mbappe has made it clear he only wants a one-year deal, or possibly a season’s loan to move to Stamford Bridge.

Mbappe transfer saga ‘like a game of poker’

Moreover, they state that Mbappe has made it clear to them in preliminary discussions that he still wants to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in summer 2024.

And therein lies the problem: Pochettino reckons the signing of Mbappe would make little sense to Chelsea’s long-term objectives; Boehly, meanwhile, seemingly sees Mbappe’s arrival, if only for a season, as a means to catapult Chelsea out of their current malaise.

To grease the wheels, however, Mbappe is willing to take a cut in his current £700,000 a week deal to move to Stamford Bridge. That, however, might not yet be enough to convince Pochettino that his signing merits pushing through.

Either way, Sport claims the saga is unlikely to be resolved any time soon and may well run to the September 1 transfer deadline. And whether a move to Chelsea transpires or not, they describe the immediate future of Mbappe like a ‘game of poker’ between PSG and the player.

