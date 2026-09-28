Chelsea tracking every Lamine Camara minute as January move EXPLODES back onto agenda – Exclusive

Chelsea have retained their interest in Monaco star Lamine Camara after his deadline-day move to Stamford Bridge collapsed and are very much still active over his signing, though sources have revealed to TEAMtalk the four other Premier League sides who are also considering January deals.

The Senegal international was on the verge of joining Chelsea before Monaco pulled the plug on the deal, despite an agreement having been reached over a move.

In the aftermath of that transfer collapse, the French side’s chief executive was quick to explain why the move failed and insisted he was not trying to start a war with the Blues.

Camara subsequently returned to the Principality and has responded in impressive fashion, with his performances since the collapse of the transfer only strengthening his position.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea have watched every moment of Camara’s football since his return to Monaco as they continue to assess the possibility of revisiting their interest, with sources adamant they are still very much on his trail and eager to sign the player despite claims the relationship with Monaco has broken down entirely.

We understand, though, that is not the case and a January move to Stamford Bridge cannot be ruled out.

Chelsea, however, are not alone in keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old, with Liverpool now among five Premier League sides also having monitored his performances…

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Five-club battle to sign Lamine Camara in January

Liverpool’s interest comes as little surprise given their long-term admiration for Camara, with the midfielder having already been on their radar before the latest developments.

We understand Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs after seeing a bid for Camara rejected, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have also been monitoring the Senegal star’s situation.

The growing interest means Camara is once again emerging as one of the players to watch ahead of the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands the midfielder is keen on a move in January following the disappointment of his proposed switch to Chelsea falling through on deadline day.

Indeed, he has already spoken out on that disappointment, dropping a big hint at where he sees himself playing next.

However, the key question will be whether Monaco are prepared to sanction another departure just months after deciding to keep hold of the player.

They had initially agreed a £47m (€55m, $63m) deal to sell Camara to the Blues in the summer, before pulling the plug. Any January deal is likely to be worth more, amid reports that Liverpool have shown a willingness to pay nearer the €70m (£60m, $81m) mark.

Camara has continued to impress since returning to the Stade Louis II, and his form has ensured the interest in his services has not gone away.