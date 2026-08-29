Chelsea have reached an agreement to bring Lamine Camara to Stamford Bridge, according to a journalist, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the latest on the future of Enzo Fernandez.

On August 28, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Chelsea are progressing in their quest to sign Camara from AS Monaco.

Sources told us that Chelsea have a loose understanding of a potential deal for the 22-year-old Senegal international midfielder.

We understand that Monaco want €60m (£51.4m, $70m) for Camara.

Bailey reported that Chelsea have no issues meeting those demands, with Xabi Alonso’s side looking at Camara as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who is a top target for Manchester City.

It has now emerged that Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco and Camara over a deal, with the 22-year-old midfielder to undergo a medical imminently.

Journalist Lassana Camara posted on X at 6:30am on August 29: “LAMINE CAMARA TO CHELSEA, IT’S BECOMING REAL !

“Lamine Camara will not be called up by AS Monaco this Sunday.

“The agreement has been reached between the various parties.

“The Senegalese player is expected in London on Sunday or Monday to undergo his medical examination, before signing his contract with Chelsea.

“A new milestone for one of the best African players of his generation.

“At just 22 years old, Lamine Camara is about to take a huge step forward and continue his rise to the top of European football.”

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Enzo Fernandez wants to join Man City

We must note that it is just one source claiming that Chelsea have reached an agreement over a deal for Camara.

One must wait for other sources to back this claim, even though Lassana Camara is a reputable journalist with over 19,000 followers on X and 86,0000 followers on Facebook.

Camara is an expert in African football, but we still need other journalists to back his claim.

If Camara does end up at Chelsea, then it is very likely that Fernandez will join Man City.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Argentina international midfielder has a verbal agreement with Man City, who plan to contact Chelsea soon.

Romano posted on X at 7:31am on August 29: “Enzo Fernandez has a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms.

“Deal depends on club to club decision as #MCFC have not sent official bid yet but contacts will take place soon; decision on price up to Chelsea.

“Enzo could be out again this weekend.”

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