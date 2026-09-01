Chelsea strike Lamine Camara agreement with medical underway for deadline-busting transfer

Lamine Camara is set to replace Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

Chelsea have reached a late agreement with Monaco to sign midfielder Lamine Camara, after the Blues agreed to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City in a record move.

Fernandez is set to join Man City in a £125million deal on Deadline Day – matching the British transfer record – and TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Xabi Alonso’s side had identified Camara as a potential replacement.

We also confirmed earlier today that the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with the Blues.

However, the transfer was thrown into doubt due to Monaco’s asking price. At that stage, Chelsea had seen two bids rejected for Camara.

But now Chelsea have made a late breakthrough, with Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein both confirming that an agreement has finally been reached with Monaco.

” Lamine Camara currently undergoing a medical under Chelsea staff supervision,” Romano posted on X.

“Chelsea and AS Monaco are preparing all documents in order to sign in time but all parties optimistic. #CFC to pay €55m as revealed, contract until June 2032 plus option.

That was followed by Ornstein’s post on X: “Chelsea reach agreement with Monaco to sign Lamine Camara.

“Deal for 22yo midfielder worth £47m to #ASMonaco. Senegal international completed medical + joins #CFC on 6+1yr contract after Fernandez exit; set to arrive in London on Wednesday.”

Chelsea reach Camara breakthrough after Monaco’s Balogun saga

Monaco have been at the centre of another transfer saga.

They had been expected to sell striker Folarin Balogun to Everton in a deal worth around £40million.

However, that deal is now in doubt after issues emerged after the United States international’s medical with the Toffees, with David Moyes’ side now trying to renegotiate their agreement.

Everton have now made a late bid to sign Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee as a potential alternative to Balogun.

It is therefore possible that Monaco became more open to selling Camara to Chelsea given the issues surrounding Balogun, as they need to recoup transfer funds before the window closes.

Barring any final twists, Camara’s switch to Chelsea is set to be formally completed, and it will be interesting to see how he performs as he steps in as Fernandez’s replacement.