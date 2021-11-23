Jody Morris has said that the older players at Chelsea could have helped the club’s younger stars out while he was assistant manager under Frank Lampard.

Lampard and Morris arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2019 following Maurizio Sarri’s sacking. They enjoyed several standout moments in the dugout, but ultimately could not lead the Blues to sustained success.

As such, they too got the chop from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in January. Lampard’s successor, Thomas Tuchel, has had a stunning impact.

He led Chelsea to Champions League glory last season. This term, the club have a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after 12 games.

Reflecting upon his time in charge, though, Morris admitted that the squad – which is largely unchanged since he left – could have been more supportive.

“There’s always going to be older pros that don’t play as much as they want,” the 42-year-old told the Off the Hook podcast.

“In our group, some of the older ones helped the younger ones.

“But there was, like at all clubs, maybe opportunities where they should have helped them more.”

Thiago Silva is the oldest member in the Chelsea squad and he turns 38 next September. The Blues have a range of young attacking talent including Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount.

However, reports claim that Mount feels underappreciated under Tuchel. The England international reportedly believes that the club’s big-money signings get better treatment than him because he came through the club’s academy instead.

Chelsea’s squad is one of the deepest in the Premier League, hence their status as firm title challengers.

Tuchel has so far done well to manage the players, including those who failed to move on in the summer. Midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley looked to have little future at Chelsea but they have earned minutes this season.

Chelsea duo battle for FIFA award

In other news, Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will battle with several other star names for FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award for 2021.

Kante put in outstanding displays en route to Chelsea winning the Champions League, winning UEFA’s Man of the Match award in both legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid and the final against Manchester City.

Jorginho was also a key figure for his club. However, he has earned further recognition for helping Italy triumph in the Euro 2020 final in the summer.

Other nominees for the award include Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.