Frank Lampard’s potential appointment at Norwich will be of great benefit to Chelsea and spare Thomas Tuchel from making a difficult transfer decision, according to Jack Wilshere.

Chelsea legend Lampard is tracking to return to management with Norwich City. The Canaries relieved Daniel Farke of his duties last weekend despite registering their first win in the campaign against Brentford. Clearly, the decision had been made prior to their 2-1 victory.

While the decision has not yet been officially confirmed, Lampard is the hot favourite to take the reins. And once in charge, one of his first orders of business could be to reinstate Billy Gilmour as a first-team regular.

The Chelsea and Scotland midfielder was expected to flourish while on loan with Norwich. However, minutes on the pitch were in curiously short supply under Farke.

Indeed, Gilmour has been an unused substitute in six league matches so far, with his last kick coming way back in mid-September.

That prompted Tuchel to admit Gilmour’s loan deal could be cut short in January. Though the nature of his comments suggested that was a decision he’d rather not make.

“We will take the decision in January (if he is recalled), not now,” said Tuchel on November 1.

“I met Billy around the Norwich match and things were clear when we decided together. He needed more minutes in another club, the challenge was clear that he needed to fight his way through.

“Things are maybe not going as he wishes right now but it’s not the moment to cancel the whole project. Sometimes these weeks arrive that the situation is stuck but you have to hang in there and show your quality.”

However, Lampard’s appointment could hand Gilmour a reprieve, with the Express reaffirming Lampard is a huge admirer of the classy midfielder.

That is certainly the scenario that Jack Wilshere sees unfolding in any case. Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-Gunner said: “I’ll tell you one person who will be buzzing if [Lampard] goes Norwich – Billy Gilmour.

“He played him at Chelsea, he loves him. He’s going to help him develop as a player. I don’t know why [he’s been left out]. I think he’s unreal for his age.

“He played in the Euros, he played for a big club like Chelsea in big games, and he can’t get in the Norwich team.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is reportedly ready to give the green light for the Blues to sign an alternative target to former Stamford Bridge favourite Eden Hazard.

Vincenzo Pisacane, the agent of former Chelsea target Lorenzo Insigne, has made an admission that is certain to interest Granovskaia ahead of the January transfer window. The 30-year-old’s agent has detailed the current status of Insigne’s ‘surprising’ contract negotiations at Napoli.

Pisacane has revealed that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has only been able to offer the forward a 50% pay cut. That news has seemingly opened their door for Premier League clubs to pounce. Insigne’s agent added that talks between either party are ongoing despite Napoli’s initial offer knocking him back.

“I must clarify that the contract offer comes with a 50% pay cut. I am an agent and I must defend the captain at any time,” Pisacane told Il Roma, as cited by football.london.

“Usually, you offer more money when you want to extend a contract. Lorenzo was surprised [by Napoli offer]. There is mutual respect with Aurelio, but he knows that the proposal must be increased and not cut.”

Pisacane’s public announcement damning the offer is almost certainly a ploy to attract suitors to his client. Insigne, who first emerged on Chelsea’s radar three years ago, is currently on a €5million-a-year (£4.3m) deal at Napoli. But his current deal runs out in the summer, meaning he could potentially walk away for nothing.

He will also be eligible to engage in pre-contractual talks with clubs outside of Italy from January. The current situation certainly gives Thomas Tuchel’s men a major boost to their hopes of signing Insigne.

