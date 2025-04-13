Trevoh Chalobah could make way for a new Chelsea signing

Chelsea have drawn up a player-plus-cash bid as they attempt to win the race for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi this summer, according to a report.

Guehi came through the Chelsea academy and went on to make two first-team appearances for the Blues. Following two successful loan spells with Swansea City, the centre-back joined Crystal Palace on a permanent basis in July 2021.

Guehi is now 24 years old and has established himself as one of the best central defenders both in the Premier League and in the England national team.

Guehi has emerged as a target for several of the biggest sides in the top flight, including his former club Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United failed to sign the England international last summer, while Spurs also had a £70million (€81m / $92m) bid for him rejected in January.

As per an update from the Mirror, Chelsea are ‘ready’ to splash out £50m on Guehi, while also sending Trevoh Chalobah back to Selhurst Park to sweeten the deal for Palace.

Chalobah joined Palace on loan last summer before being recalled by Chelsea in January.

Palace want more than £70m to sell their defensive leader, while Chelsea feel their bid of £50m plus Chalobah will be enough to strike an agreement as they value the latter at £30m (€35m / $39m).

Chalobah will likely be frustrated at being on the move again this summer. His future has been uncertain in recent years as Chelsea tried to sell him in numerous windows before he headed to Palace last summer.

READ NEXT ➡ Enzo Maresca approves Chelsea move for Man Utd’s ‘No. 1’ transfer target

Chalobah to make way for Guehi

But Chalobah will aim to settle down and re-establish himself as a regular starter for Palace if he does move as part of the Guehi deal.

Chelsea desperately need leadership both in their backline and the squad as a whole, and that is what Guehi will bring.

He could form a solid defensive partnership with Levi Colwill in the long run.

As mentioned previously, there will be intense competition for Guehi’s capture as Liverpool have been named as ‘favourites’ for him, while Spurs remain huge admirers.

But Chelsea believe Guehi will reject the advances of other clubs in order to secure a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, though he could be going elsewhere. As such, Chelsea have shifted focus to Guehi as their ‘priority’ target.

Chelsea transfers: Spurs raid; winger asking price

Meanwhile, Spurs have been tipped to enter talks over a shock move for a Chelsea player.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been linked with a ‘lightning-quick’ La Liga ace.

Chelsea will have to pay at least £35m to bring him to England.

QUIZ: Higher or lower?