Chelsea are reportedly targeting a reunion for Romelu Lukaku to unlock his potential as they look to double down on his major summer transfer.

Lukaku has tailed off since an initial goalscoring burst after his £97.5m arrival in August. The 28-year-old has found the net just once in his last 12 club appearances across all competitions. For a striker of his calibre, that is a poor run.

At present, Thomas Tuchel is preferring his alternative attacking options in the Premier League.

But it is clear that this is not the long-term plan having signed Lukaku for such a large fee. As such, Tuchel wants a new partner for him.

That’s according to Fichajes.net, who claim the German coach desires another ‘world star’ striker.

While Erling Haaland is an obvious target, there are alternatives. And one of those is said to be Lukaku’s former team-mate, Lautaro Martinez.

The pair fired a combined 41 league goals to bring Serie A glory to Inter Milan last season.

Therefore, they have clearly shown they connect on the pitch. Not only would Martinez, 24, provide extra threat, but he would also likely bring the best out of Lukaku.

That is what the reigning European champions seem to be thinking.

Signing the Argentina international, who has 10 league goals in 15 matches so far this season, would warrant a similar fee to Lukaku’s.

As such, a move could only be made once another forward has been let go – and the top candidate to leave would be Timo Werner, the report suggests.

Werner is a big team player, but Martinez would be an upgrade on his ability in front of goal. The German has already been linked with the exit door, too.

Chelsea face Martinez competition

Martinez has earned a lot of admirers due to his exploits for club and country. Chelsea would likely be contending with Liverpool for his signature.

The Reds face a round-of-16 clash Champions League clash against the Italian champions in February.

Speaking after the draw, Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Obviously [Alexis] Sanchez and [Edin] Dzeko we know well – and Lautaro Martinez is one of the most exciting strikers in the world, probably.”

Calciomercato indicates Klopp is talking up Martinez’s abilities ahead of a future transfer swoop.

They claim Klopp has a long-standing interest in the Argentine and was considering a move before their capture of Diogo Jota.

And they state he remains a player of interest to Klopp, who sees him as a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino.

