Layvin Kurzawa could be the left-back to ease a Chelsea dilemma after the Blues reportedly opened talks to sign the Paris Saint-Germain man.

Chelsea are suffering from a lack of depth in both full-back positions at present. On the right-hand side of defence, Reece James is on the sidelines. Meanwhile, on the left, Ben Chilwell is nursing an ACL injury.

It has left them with just Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso as options at wing-back. There is a particular urgency for them to find more competition for Alonso on the left.

They made it a priority to recall Emerson Palmieri from a loan spell at Lyon. But with no automatic clause allowing them to do so, they are finding that troublesome.

As such, Chelsea are having to consider other options as cover for Chilwell. And a couple of reports in France indicate that Layvin Kurzawa is now on their agenda.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the 29-year-old. He has no appearances to his name this season, apart from a nine-minute cameo in the Trophee Des Champions.

Although under contract in Paris until 2024, Kurzawa is currently looking for a way out.

His destination could well be Chelsea, where he would reunite with ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. When working together, Kurzawa played 57 times – more than he has for any other coach in his career.

Layvin Kurzawa talks on for Chelsea

In fact, RMC Sport have followed up the claims with their own information that Chelsea are now in talks to take Kurzawa.

The terms of a transfer are unclear, but there is a feeling it would be a good move for the former Monaco man if Chelsea can make further progress.

As things stand, Kurzawa remains at PSG, but only as their fourth-choice in his position. Therefore, should the opportunity to join Chelsea materialise, it would be an inviting one.

Their interest in a deal has also been made clear in the UK, where Sky Sports are making note of their pursuit.

Chelsea eye versatile wide man

An alternative target to have been mentioned for Chelsea is Inter Milan wide man Ivan Perisic.

Perisic, 32, has played in every attacking position during his career. But this season he has been operating at left wing-back in Serie A.

He would therefore be able to come in and work alongside Alonso in the position.

Not only that, but both Arsenal and Tottenham have shown an interest in him. Therefore, the Blues would be beating their London rivals to a target.

And what’s more, Perisic is out of contract at the end of the season so will be available on the cheap.

Inter are open to offers in the January transfer window. They’d be happier selling for a fee now than seeing him walk away for nothing in the summer.

Perisic is said to still be open to signing a new deal with the Nerazzuri. But he would also pick Chelsea as his next destination.

The Italian club’s President Steven Zhang has reportedly sanctioned the signing of a back-up for Perisic. So it seems Chelsea could wrap up a deal soon.

