Trevoh Chalobah has been the subject of contact from four Premier League sides, and the Chelsea star’s concerns over his minutes could soon reach critical levels, per reports.

The Blues’ rearguard has experienced wholesale change this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both left as free agents. Levi Colwill and Malang Sarr left on loan to Brighton and Monaco respectively. Emerson Palmieri was the latest to leave, joining West Ham for a fee that could hit £15m earlier on Tuesday.

To offset those exits, Chelsea have signed Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly for north of £50m each. Cesar Azpilicueta has also penned a new contract extension, while Marcos Alonso’s proposed switch to Barcelona has stalled.

However, another centre-back is on their agenda – namely Wesley Fofana.

The Blues lodged their third official bid earlier on Tuesday, though per the Sun, it was rejected.

They claimed Thomas Tuchel will now shift his focus elsewhere after pulling the plug, though other outlets have claimed the Blues will ultimately relent and meet Leicester’s £85m valuation.

Should they do so, Chelsea would set a new world record by making Fofana the most expensive defender of all time. The current record is held by Harry Maguire who cost Man Utd £80m in 2019.

The Evening Standard recently reported current Blues defender, Trevoh Chalobah, already has concerns over his minutes this season.

Trevoh Chalobah a man in demand

Fofana’s potential arrival – or any new centre-half for that matter – would push him further down the pecking order. As such, a loan exit has been touted, something Chelsea are expected to sanction if they sign another centre-back in coming days.

Fabrizio Romano reported interest had emerged from Serie A in the form of Inter Milan. 90min back up that claim, adding Jose Mourinho’s Roma are in the mix too.

However, of greater interest is their claim four Premier League clubs including Leeds Utd are also circling.

Their report stated Leeds Utd, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Everton have all contacted Chalobah’s camp.

Clearly, if Chalobah does get the green light to leave Stamford Bridge, he may not have to leave the country to find the regular minutes he craves.

Could loan lead to permanent move?

One of the first questions that always arises from a loan move regards whether there’s an option or obligation to buy.

Chalobah’s Chelsea contract doesn’t expire until 2026. That means they’re under no pressure to decide his future once and for all any time soon.

What’s more, 90min report he’s highly rated at the club, suggesting they won’t want to sever ties permanently.

As such, if a move is approved, it’s likely to be a straight loan.