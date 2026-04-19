Legendary manager ‘favourite’ to become next Chelsea boss after Rosenior meltdown

Diego Simeone is the favourite to succeed Liam Rosenior as the next manager of Chelsea, according to a report.

The honeymoon period is very much over for Rosenior at Chelsea, with his spell at Stamford Bridge quickly turning into a nightmare.

Chelsea have melted down under Rosenior who oversaw a punishing 8-2 aggregate defeat to PSG in the Champions League Round of 16. And if the Blues’ form on the domestic front is anything to go by, they won’t even be in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea have lost four consecutive matches in the Premier League without scoring a single goal. It’s a disastrous run that leaves Chelsea seven points off fifth spot, and requiring a miracle in the final five matches to earn their way in through league position.

A report from The Sun labelled this current losing streak without scoring as ’embarrassing’. They also stated Atletico Madrid icon, Diego Simeone, is now the ‘favourite’ to succeed Rosenior if BlueCo get cold feet and dispense with Rosenior.

Simeone, 55, would be an interesting choice for a plethora of reasons, not least because he’s a god-like figure at Atleti and it’s difficult to envisage the Argentine managing anywhere else.

He’s also known for his ultra-negative tactics, which fairness, have served his side well for more than a decade. Simeone is also the highest paid manager in the world.

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He’s helped Atleti punch well above their weight during his reign and even compete on almost level footing with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

During his reign, Atletico Madrid have won two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, two Europa Leagues, and two UEFA Super Cups.

Atleti have also made it to two Champions League finals in his spell, and advanced past Barcelona to make it into the semi-finals of this year’s competition.

The Sun’s verdict on whether Rosenior is actually in danger of being sacked was curiously mixed.

On one hand, they declared Rosenior is ‘facing the sack’ on the back of Chelsea’s horror form. But later in the piece, they stressed BlueCo are ‘still backing Rosenior for now’.

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