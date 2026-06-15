Chelsea are exploring whether a move to bring Lewis Hall back to Stamford Bridge is possible this summer, amid rival interest from Manchester United, as the Blues continue their search for a Marc Cucurella replacement.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Chelsea had already begun working on potential left-back targets amid growing expectations that Cucurella would leave the club this summer.

That departure has now moved closer after Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid to an agreement for the Spain international, forcing Chelsea to accelerate their plans for a successor.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nathaniel Brown was among the players under consideration. However, the German international is now on course to join Bayern Munich, forcing Chelsea to focus their attention elsewhere.

Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso remains firmly on the club’s radar, with his ability to operate on either flank viewed as a major asset by Chelsea’s recruitment team.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Xabi Alonso has been strongly advocating the merits of another candidate – Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo.

The Spaniard was one of Alonso’s most trusted performers in Germany and, despite turning 30 this year, is seen as a player capable of delivering immediate quality and much-needed experience to Chelsea’s youthful squad. Barcelona are also weighing up a move for their former academy graduate, however, meaning competition for his signature could be fierce.

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Spectacular Chelsea return possible

But TEAMtalk can now reveal that Chelsea’s search has also led them back to a familiar face.

Sources indicate the Blues have been carrying out extensive background work on Hall, the academy graduate they sold to Newcastle United in a deal worth more than £30million.

The 21-year-old has developed significantly since leaving west London and is now regarded as one of the Premier League’s most promising young full-backs.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Man Utd have identified Hall as a leading target and, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, the player’s camp are understood to be open to considering a move this summer should the right opportunity arise.

That development has alerted Chelsea and TEAMtalk understands enquiries have been made regarding Hall’s situation, with club officials assessing whether they should enter the race to bring the England youth international back to Stamford Bridge.

The prospect of a homecoming is viewed internally as an intriguing option given Hall’s familiarity with the club, Premier League experience and long-term potential.

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Chelsea face £60m barrier to Hall deal

However, there is one major obstacle as sources suggest Chelsea could be forced to pay close to £60million – double the fee they received from Newcastle – if they decide to press ahead with a move for Hall.

His value has risen considerably since his departure, with Newcastle under no pressure to sell and aware of the growing interest from rival clubs.

For Chelsea, that presents a difficult calculation.

The club remain committed to strengthening the left-back position following Cucurella’s expected departure, but they must decide whether Hall represents enough value to justify what could be a significant financial outlay.

With Brown heading to Bayern, Cambiaso and Grimaldo remaining under consideration, and Hall now firmly back on Chelsea’s radar, the race to become the Blues’ next left-back is beginning to take shape.

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