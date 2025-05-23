Chelsea are optimistic about signing Liam Delap ahead of Manchester United in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, as Newcastle United’s stance on the Ipswich Town striker is revealed.

Delap has been one of the finds of the season in the Premier League, with the Ipswich striker scoring 12 goals and giving two assists in 32 starts and four substitute appearances. With the Tractor Boys relegated to the Championship, the £30million release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract is now active.

Such a low fee has made Delap one of the most-sought strikers, with Man Utd and among those keen on a summer deal for the former Manchester City prospect.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are set to hold crucial talks with the 22-year-old in the coming days and will try to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Blues are optimistic about securing the England Under-21 international striker’s services, especially if they can clinch Champions League qualification on the final day of the Premier League season.

Chelsea are prepared to offer a very strong contract to lure Delap, with the Premier League top-five hopefuls viewing the youngster as a long-term investment to bolster their attacking options.

The London club view Delap as a perfect fit for their youth-driven project.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca worked with Delap at Man City and has previously praised his “fantastic” potential.

Having already had initial discussions, the Blues are ready to improve their improve their contract offer to the striker.

A win against Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League campaign would

TEAMtalk understands that despite holding face-to-face talks with Delap, Man Utd are hampered by their lack of European football next season.

Ruben Amorim’s side lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League this week and failed to book their place in the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

While Man Utd remain in the race and view Delap as a priority, sources suggest that Chelsea believe that they will hold the edge if they secure Champions League spots.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea reignite pursuit of Dutch star as club chief gives honest exit admission

Newcastle also confident of signing Liam Delap – sources

Like Chelsea, Newcastle United are also optimistic that they will be able to sign Delap from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Magpies will hold talks with the striker in the coming days.

Just like Chelsea, Newcastle could also qualify for the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe’s side are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 66 points from 37 matches.

A win against Everton at St. James’ Park on the final day of the season will guarantee them a spot in the top five.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are prepared to offer Delap a good contract to lure him to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle want to sign Delap because they are are looking for a striker to complement or compete with Alexander Isak.

Howe is confident that Newcastle are ready to match any financial package, with the Magpies believing that they will hold the edge if they qualify for the Champions League.

With Delap set to carefully weigh his options, the final day of the Premier League season could prove decisive in determining his next destination.

