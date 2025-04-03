Chelsea have decided to make Liam Delap their top striker target this summer, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk, with the Ipswich Town star compared to Harry Kane and having been described as a “monster”.

One of the areas that Chelsea plan to strengthen this summer is attack. The Blues are now coming to their final conclusions over targets for the upcoming transfer window, and sources have given a big update regarding their hunt for a striker.

Chelsea have been deliberating over who they should make their prime candidate, and sources have now intimated to TEAMtalk who that is.

TEAMtalk understands that while both Delap and Benjamin Sesko are on their shortlist, though it is the Ipswich Town striker that Chelsea would prefer to sign in the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester City prospect has been excellent for Ipswich, especially considering that the striker is playing for a side that are destined for relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea’s evaluation of Delap has shown him to be better equipped to play at the top end of the Premier League ahead of RB Leipzig and Slovenia international striker Sesko.

Chelsea view Delap as a better ball-carrier and physically in better shape. The Ipswich striker’s ball-striking is seen as that of a top-end forward.

The Blues’ interest in Delap goes as far back as when he was in the Man City youth side.

Chelsea’s interest is likely to become an official offer in the summer, with the 22-year-old himself very keen on the move to another top-flight club.

Sources say that Chelsea nearly bid for Delap when he was in the Man City ranks and looked again in January, though held off on both occasions.

Delap has scored 11 goals and given two assists in 28 Premier League starts for Ipswich this season.

The striker’s form has seen him backed to a call-up to the England senior team, with Liverpool and Newcastle United also showing interest in him.

TEAMtalk understands that there is now very little doubt that Ipswich will lose Delap in the coming months.

The Tractor Boys are already looking at alternatives and awaiting offers of around £40million for Delap, although the fee may be inflated by Man City having a 20% sell-on clause in the contract.

Chelsea barge Man City aside as imposing 6ft 8in giant's release clause is revealed

Liam Delap compared to Harry Kane

Delap has been hugely impressive in the Premier League and has received widespread praise from former players and pundits.

Former Arsenal star Theo Walcott has said that Delap reminds him of Bayern Munich and England international striker Harry Kane.

Walcott told BBC Sport in February: “Liam Delap I believe he’s an old-school number nine, a bit similar to Harry Kane.

“He always is a threat in behind, he causes defenders all sorts of problems, he likes to work hard and gets a lot of goals.

“Put him in a team, no disrespect to Ipswich, but put him in a team that provides a lot more chances, he’s going to have a very, very successful career.”

Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer has enjoyed playing with Delap this season and raved about him in February.

Palmer told the East Anglian Daily Times: “You look at him and he’s a monster. He’s a young lad that’s got the enthusiasm and energy – and also the talent.

“So for us to have him and him be playing as well as he is at the moment, he’s going to have a big part to play the rest of the season.”

The goalkeeper added: “He’s a proper striker, and I think for us as well he’s an outlet.

“He’s a big physical boy. He’s not huge but he’s got that raw strength.

“Even build up, he helps us stick and set, so he’s not just a goal scorer. He’s an all-round striker.”

