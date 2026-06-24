Liam Delap’s future is still to be decided after a disappointing debut campaign at Chelsea, with TEAMtalk understanding Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham are all potential destinations for him this summer.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Blues from Ipswich Town for £30million last year via a relegation release clause, managed just two goals in 41 appearances. Poor form, injuries, and competition from the likes of Joao Pedro had left him on the fringes and struggling to break into the side.

Despite that, clubs remain interested in Delap and believe he can resurrect the form he showed with Ipswich in 2024/25, when he noteched goals in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle have long admired the forward and remain willing to explore a deal, viewing him as useful attacking depth under Eddie Howe.

Everton, who showed strong interest in Delap before his Chelsea move, are also keen to bolster their frontline ahead of another challenging season.

As my colleague, Harry Watkinson, reported on Monday, Thierno Barry’s future at Everton is uncertain, amid interest from RB Leipzig. Should the French forward leave the Toffees, Delap figures highly on their shortlist of potential replacements.

Sources indicate that Tottenham have made exploratory enquiries for Delap, too, but are yet to make any concrete moves of note yet, while other sides monitor from afar.

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Chelsea open to Delap sale as Everton, Newcastle watch on

Chelsea’s chiefs have decided they are open to Delap’s sale, setting an asking price of at least £40million in a bid to recoup their investment and generate a profit on the striker.

However, sources have suggested clubs could land him for closer to £30million as the window moves forward. While some earlier reports suggested the Blues were insistent he was not for sale, sources have stated that is not the case.

With a lot of attacking options and the arrival of Xabi Alonso, Chelsea appear open to reshaping their forward line if suitable bids arrive. One striker departure is widely expected this summer.

Delap himself remains determined to fight for his place in west London and show his ability at the top level.

The forward has publicly committed to staying for at least another season, hoping to impress Alonso and play more for Chelsea.

A loan move has been floated in some quarters, but that is not a preference of Chelsea as it stands

With the window still young, Delap’s future hangs in the balance.

He may have stated he wants to stay and fight for his place but Chelsea will sanction his sale for the right price, and the choice may be taken away from the former Ipswich man.

It’s likely his move will rumble on to the later stages of the window.

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