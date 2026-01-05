Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior, who is set to become the new Chelsea boss

Chelsea are on the verge of appointing Liam Rosenior as their new manager after he accepted an important condition about the role at Stamford Bridge, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the 41-year-old also telling the Blues about his desire to bring his coaching staff from Strasbourg.

We understand that Rosenior arrived in London over the weekend to finalise terms to take over as the new manager of Chelsea following the departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day. Rosenior is currently in charge of Strasbourg, which is part of the BlueCo ownership group that also controls Chelsea.

Sources have indicated to us that the deal is advancing rapidly, potentially allowing Rosenior to take charge of Chelsea for the Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The move follows Maresca’s abrupt departure from Chelsea on January 1 amid tensions with the club’s hierarchy and a dip in form.

Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, which also controls Strasbourg, has identified Rosenior as the ideal successor due to his alignment with the club’s youth-focused, possession-based philosophy.

Rosenior, a former full-back who played for clubs including Fulham, Reading, and Brighton and Hove Albion, has impressed since taking the Strasbourg reins in 2024.

The 41-year-old guided Le Racing to a seventh-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season and qualification for the 2025/26 campaign in the Conference League, earning plaudits for developing young talent and implementing progressive tactics.

Rosenior’s work has drawn admiration from Chelsea’s sporting directors, several of whom he knows from previous roles.

Accompanied by Strasbourg president Marc Keller and sporting director David Weir, Rosenior flew to London on January 4 after overseeing a 1-1 draw with Nice at the Allianz Riviera in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Formal interviews and contract discussions are well advanced at Cobham, with interim boss Calum McFarlane – who secured a 1-1 draw at Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday – expected to hand over soon.

Sources state that Rosenior is keen to bring Justin Walker, Khalifa Cisse, and Filipe Coelho with him to Chelsea, with the trio having been part of his team at Strasbourg.

This is still to be confirmed by his bosses at Chelsea, but Coelho, appointed last summer by BlueCo, is most likely to stay and oversee a transitional period.

A quiet January transfer window is expected from the Stamford Bridge outfit, and the Chelsea board do believe the current squad is good enough overall – something that Rosenior has aligned with and is ready to accept.

However, Chelsea are looking at opportunities and any smart deals that can be done this month.

Gary O’Neil could replace Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg

The appointment of Rosenior as the Chelsea manager hinges on BlueCo securing a high-calibre replacement for him in France to avoid unrest among Strasbourg supporters, who view the multi-club model warily. Candidates are being vetted, and one of them, according to two reliable sources, is Gary O’Neil.

O’Neil has managerial experience at Bournemouth and Wolves and is without a job at the moment.

The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has reported that O’Neil is ‘emerging as a contender for the Strasbourg job’.

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs has noted on X on January 4: Gary O’Neil has made Strasbourg’s final shortlist to replace Liam Rosenior, as called by @JacobSteinberg.

“Understand he is keen on the role. Three candidates currently being whittled down to two. Decision to be taken tomorrow.”

While some question whether the step up comes too soon for Rosenior – citing his limited experience at Derby County, Hull City, and now Strasbourg – Chelsea’s leadership sees him as a seamless fit for their long-term project.

Rosenior also understands the BlueCo project and is seen as someone who is aligned with their vision.

Fans await official confirmation, but the expectation is that Rosenior will debut in the dugout at Craven Cottage, facing his former club Fulham in a high-stakes London clash.

