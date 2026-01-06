Liam Rosenior has been confirmed as the new Chelsea manager on a contract through to summer 2031 – and he has already reported to have asked Blues boss to secure him the signing of Marc Guehi, with TEAMtalk sources rating their prospects of a January raid on Crystal Palace.

The Blues have acted swiftly to bring in the 41-year-old as a replacement for the axed Enzo Maresca, who parted ways with Chelsea on New Year’s Day. Having cut his teeth in management during an interim role at Derby County and then Hull, it has been in France with BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, where Rosenior has earned his stellar reputation.

Having led the side to seventh last season and a place in the Europa Conference League, we revealed soon after Maresca’s dismissal that the Blues had made a beeline to appoint Rosenior as their next manager.

And while some Chelsea supporters remain unconvinced about his pedigree, Rosenior admits he is extremely humbled to have been afforded the opportunity with the Premier League giants.

Having become the sixth manager of the BlueCo era after Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard (interim), Mauricio Pochettino and Maresca, Rosenior said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club.

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me, and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”

Rosenior’s contract has the option of an additional year through to 2032, and he will take charge of his first game on Saturday, away to Charlton in the FA Cup third round.

“I cannot turn down this opportunity to join an incredible club, an incredible squad who are Club World Cup champions,” Rosenior said.

As our sources revealed earlier this week, Rosenior will be joined at Stamford Bridge by his coaches, Justin Walker, Khalifa Cisse, and Filipe Coelho – three major factors in his success in France.

Amid the excitement around his appointment, Rosenior has already been linked with an ambitious move to bring Guehi back to the club from Crystal Palace, though their chances of a move, as we can explain, are far from straightforward…

What are Chelsea’s chances of signing Marc Guehi?

According to a notorious account on X, comprising of a team of five elite reporters, Rosenior has made the capture of Guehi his number one transfer target at Stamford Bridge upon his arrival.

The England defender started his career in SW16, though it was not until his move across London with the Eagles that his reputation really grew.

Now regarded as one of the most reliable defenders in world football, Guehi, a regular for England with 26 caps to his name, is emerging as one of the most in-demand players of the 2026 transfer windows.

Having almost joined Liverpool in a £35m deal over the summer, Guehi was expected to see out the season at Selhurst Park before leaving as a free agent at the end of his contract.

However, sources revealed to our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, on Monday that Manchester City are preparing to make a bid to sign Guehi THIS month after Pep Guardiola lost both Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to injury.

That move could also yet spur Liverpool – still very much keen on the player after their summer miss – back into action, and the Merseysiders could look to launch a counter bid of their own.

Guehi has yet to decide on his future, though we do understand a move to Anfield is still very much at the top of his agenda.

Our sources also reveal that Palace, once determined to retain his services until the season’s end, could also now be tempted to cash in, seeing a £35m offer as too good to turn down with just five months of the current campaign remaining.

Sources can also confirm that Chelsea are making the capture of a new central defender a major priority in 2026, though their initial plan was to wait until the summer, rather than green-lighting a January signing.

Whether Rosensior’s apparent demand will spur them into action this month remains to be seen, though we do understand that Guehi is a player on their radar, and an offer for his services would not be wholly unexpected.

But their chances would likely recede if, as expected, both City and potentially Liverpool make concrete approaches of their own.

