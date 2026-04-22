Five prominent journalists have delivered a damning verdict on Liam Rosenior and his future at Chelsea, with his sacking now simply a matter of when.

Rosenior’s brief spell as Chelsea managed has devolved into the stuff of nightmares, with the Blues capitulating despite boasting the world’s most expensive squad.

Chelsea have lost five Premier League games in a row without scoring. They were humiliated in the Champions League by PSG, and barring a miracle, they won’t participate in next year’s competition.

Chelsea owners BlueCo are hesitant to pull the trigger on Rosenior, not least because he’s contracted for another six years. The pay-off will be gigantic, with reports on Wednesday stating Rosenior will be owed at least £20m and potentially as much as £24m if the axe falls.

Chelsea ideally want to judge Rosenior over years and not months, but as TEAMtalk revealed earlier today, there is a breaking point.

There is ‘serious discontent’ among the club’s hierarchy, and sources have informed us Rosenior could be relieved of his duties if he oversees an exit from the FA Cup on Sunday at the hands of Leeds United.

However, Wednesday afternoon then brought a slew of updates from prominent reporters all across the industry. Some are now saying Rosenior might not even make it to the weekend.

Firstly, Ben Jacobs explained: “Chelsea are weighing up the future of Liam Rosenior following the dismal loss to Brighton.

“Chelsea had hoped to judge Rosenior in years not weeks, but he is now fighting to save his job. Senior leadership discussing next steps today in a fluid situation.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated: “Meetings ongoing during the morning and again now at Chelsea to make final decision on Liam Rosenior’s future.

“The head coach always felt support from the hierarchy in recent weeks but results have been poor… and Chelsea are seriously considering a change of direction.”

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney wrote: “Chelsea have held discussions on Rosenior’s future this morning as they weigh up change before Sunday’s game. No replacement lined up yet if they do ultimately sack him.”

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail stated: “CRISIS AT CHELSEA. Sections of dressing room losing faith in Liam Rosenior. Some struggling to understand instructions.

“Claims ‘information overload’ rather than player attitude the issue. Remains to be seen if under-pressure boss will be in charge for Leeds.”

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Rosenior heading for Chelsea sack

Finally, The Telegraph’s Matt Law added: “Liam Rosenior in danger of losing his job with Chelsea owners weighing up dramatic change of direction – but it might not be easy.”

And in a piece on The Telegraph’s website, Law strongly suggested Rosenior is FINISHED when declaring Chelsea are “ready to permanently replace Rosenior” right now.

He said: “Chelsea are ready to permanently replace Rosenior with a head coach who has experience at the highest level, should the 41-year-old leave his post.

“But that might be easier said than done, with sources questioning which top-class manager would take the Chelsea job in the current circumstances.”

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