Chelsea are set to undergo a significant shift between the sticks next season, with Belgian prodigy Mike Penders emerging as the frontrunner to take over as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, and TEAMtalk can reveal that he has been the subject of enquiries from Tottenham and other Premier League rivals.

The 20-year-old Belgium Under-21 international is currently turning heads during his loan spell at sister club Strasbourg, where his performances have been nothing short of outstanding.

Consequently, Chelsea’s decision-makers have recognised Penders’ potential as pivotal in their future plans.

TEAMtalk can reveal that in recent weeks, Chelsea’s owners, BlueCo, have fended off multiple enquiries from a number of clubs including Premier League rivals such as Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

All were keen to explore Penders’ potential availability for next season, but they were swiftly informed that the talented keeper is not on the market. Chelsea’s firm stance underscores their belief in Penders as a cornerstone of their future squad.

Having played under Liam Rosenior during the first half of the season at Strasbourg, Penders impressed his current manager immensely.

Chelsea’s top brass have already consulted Rosenior about promoting Penders to the main stage at Stamford Bridge, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Rosenior drops Chelsea star in big statement of intent

Adding to the support for Penders is Chelsea’s head of global goalkeeping, Ben Roberts, who played a crucial role in scouting and signing the young Belgian.

He is now advocating for Penders to be the club’s No. 1 choice next season, a testament to the confidence the coaching staff places in him.

Indeed we understand Chelsea’s reluctance to make a renewed bid for AC Milan’s Mike Maignan – who they tried to sign last summer – was based around their belief in Penders’s ability.

In recent developments under Rosenior’s leadership, veteran goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was dropped due to poor form, and Filip Jorgensen was given an opportunity for the clash against Aston Villa. However, TEAMtalk understands that neither Sanchez nor Jorgensen are expected to hold the first-choice position next season.

While Penders is currently the leading candidate, Chelsea is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of excellence.

The club is closely monitoring other potential targets, including Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, as previously reported, as they evaluate every available option to ensure they have the best talent guarding their goal.

With the transfer window approaching, Chelsea’s strategy appears focused on harnessing young talent and building a formidable squad for the future.

As Penders readies himself for a pivotal role, Stamford Bridge is bracing for an exciting new era in goalkeeping.

Meanwhile, Chelsea livewire Estevao Willian has revealed the reasons he chose to reject Manchester United in favour of a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Estevao has shed light on why Chelsea “caught” his “attention” more than other clubs, despite his family advising him to move elsewhere.

In other news, we revealed yesterday (March 4) that Chelsea are set to open talks with captain Reece James over a new contract that will see him commit the rest of his career to the club.

All the signs point towards an agreement being reached, which comes as a major long-term boost for Rosenior and the club.

