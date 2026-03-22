Chelsea have been told that they have to ‘sack Liam Rosenior now’ and replace him with a current Serie A coach, who knows the club well, after another embarrassing defeat at Everton on Saturday.

A brace from Beto and an Iliman Ndiaye strike inflicted a ninth top-flight defeat of the season on Chelsea, following on from the total humiliation of being crushed 8-2 on aggregate by PSG in the Champions League round of 16.

Rosenior, who joined in January as the successor to Enzo Maresca, is now under increased pressure at Stamford Bridge, and talkSPORT co-host Rory Jennings, who is a big Chelsea fan, has called on the club to immediately sack Rosenior and bring in former Stamford Bridge midfielder Cesc Fabregas to ‘save the season’.

Indeed, Jennings claimed after the PSG defeat that Chelsea should have sacked the former Strasbourg manager at half-time of that game when they were 7-2 down on aggregate.

And he once again called for the decision to be made after the third Everton goal live on the GameDay Phone-In on talkSPORT.

He raged: “Disgrace, they are a disgrace, they are an absolute disgrace. Everyone out there is a disgrace to the badge.

“Liam Rosenior should be sacked now. What are we… 77 minutes into the game, he should be sacked now. It’s a travesty if he is the manager…”

Jennings’ co-host Jamie O’Hara, who has been ranting over Tottenham’s struggles for much of the season, did then point out that Rosenior is on a five-year deal with the option of an extra year, but Jennings insisted: “It’s irrelevant. We gave Lewis Hall a deal and then sold him to Newcastle. We’ve given Liam Rosenior a deal, it’s time to sell him.

“He is gone, he is out the club, he cannot be the Chelsea manager!

“He has proven to us that he’s not up to the job, look, if you don’t want to make this a personal thing, people get annoyed when I call him ‘talentless’ or say that he’s mediocre, or say that he’s undeserving of the job.

“I don’t care if people get annoyed, it’s completely true. For one second, I won’t be emotional about it.

“Let’s just call this an experiment, and let’s even pretend that it’s a noble experiment, something that you could say was progressive and exciting, giving a young, English manager an opportunity.

“OK, great, you tried it, it hasn’t worked, it’s been a distinct failure, a proven failure, now get him out the club and get a proper manager in!

“There are so many obvious, proper managers, managers who have a proven track record, managers who know what it takes to win games of football.

“This Chelsea team are still capable of getting into the Champions League spots this year, with this manager, that is not going to happen.”

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Cesc Fabregas the answer for Chelsea

Jennings then called for Chelsea to bring former midfielder Fabregas back to the club as their new boss, given the outstanding work he is currently doing with Como in Serie A.

He added: “Genuinely if the club’s standards are anything close to what they should be, I do know what the answer is.

“The answer is sack Rosenior now… just get him out of the club now, get on the phone immediately to Cesc Fabregas.

“Somebody who understands Chelsea, somebody who won the league with us, somebody who knows what the standards should be, somebody who has an affinity with the fans, somebody who was an elite player themselves.

“What we need is somebody like that, the club will never do that because Fabregas has too much pride, he would never exist and work within these parameters.

“But if we were a club that were serious, that’s what we would do.”

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