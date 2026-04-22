Champions League qualification will not be the defining factor in Liam Rosenior’s future at Chelsea, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the club’s long-term plan remains unchanged despite a worrying downturn in form, though the Blues have been offered a contingency plan should they be forced into a change.

The Blues have endured a miserable run in recent weeks, slipping out of top-four contention after losing seven of their last eight Premier League matches, the latest of which being a 3-0 away defeat to Brighton, who have now leapfrogged them in the table.

Their only victory in that period came in the FA Cup quarter-final against League One side Port Vale, who have since been relegated to League Two. That sequence of results has raised the very real prospect of a bottom-half finish, piling pressure on Rosenior during a critical stage of the campaign.

However, Chelsea’s stance has so far remained consistent in that they want to stick with the man they appointed as Enzo Maresca’s successor in January.

Speaking prior to their defeat to Brighton, Rosenior insisted that qualification for Europe’s elite competition would not alter the broader vision at Stamford Bridge.

“The reality is, does everything change [with or without Champions League]? No. The plan, in terms of what this team needs and what we need to be successful, doesn’t,” he said.

However, following the loss, Rosenior appeared to pin the blame on the players – who as a whole made just three successful tackles in the game – and admitted it was the ‘most difficult night’ of his career.

“It was unacceptable in every aspect. I keep coming out to defend the players. That was indefensible,” Rosenior said in a post-match interview. “It’s the most difficult night in my career. I’m hurting. I’m numb. Tonight doesn’t represent me or the football club.”

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Rosenior has five games to save Chelsea job – Nagelsmann on radar

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea’s owners, BlueCo, are still committed to Rosenior as the man to lead the project forward. But the club’s alarming dip in form has not gone unnoticed internally.

Sources indicate there is growing concern among some senior figures at Chelsea.

Behind the scenes, intermediaries have begun presenting alternative managerial options.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann – who came close to taking the job in 2023 – is among the names under consideration.

Nageslmann remains highly regarded by both BlueCo and key decision-makers at the club.

Despite that, no firm move has been made.

Sources indicate that, rather than Chelsea acting now, the last five matches of the season will be pivotal in determining Rosenior’s fate.

Crucially, it is not just results that will be assessed, but also how the squad responds to the current slump and whether there are clear signs of progress and cohesion.

For now, Rosenior retains the backing of the ownership, but with pressure mounting and alternatives being explored.

The coming weeks are set to be decisive in shaping Chelsea’s managerial future, starting with an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley on Sunday.

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