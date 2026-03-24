Pressure is mounting on Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior, with some already calling for him to be sacked, and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has drawn a comparison with Liverpool that won’t make for good reading for Blues supporters.

The Blues suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat away to Everton on Saturday – their fourth consecutive defeat – and their hopes of qualification for next season’s Champions League are now fading.

Chelsea have dropped to sixth place in the Premier League table, with seventh and eighth placed Brentford and Everton only two points behind them. In the aftermath of the defeat, another outspoken pundit deemed Rosenior a ‘disgrace to the badge’ and called on BlueCo to ‘sack’ Rosenior immediately.

Merson has now given his take on the situation, stating that the likes of Liverpool or Newcastle would never have even considered bringing in Rosenior in the first place. He also suggests that if Chelsea finish outside the top five, he’ll be shown the door.

“If Arne Slot got the sack at Liverpool this week, or if Eddie Howe left Newcastle, would Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior have got one of those two jobs?” Merson said in his Sky Sports Column.

“I’ll go one further: would he even get an interview? It’s madness. This Chelsea team don’t sit pretty at all with the fans, who have put Rosenior under pressure from day one.

“But the board – whatever plan they’ve got – you’d think Rosenior would need to get into the top five for them to be happy.”

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Chelsea stance revealed amid Rosenior sack calls

While there is undoubtedly mounting pressure on Rosenior, it is our understanding that BlueCo intend to give him more time and a chance to turn things around.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update on Sunday that despite the outside noise, Chelsea have no plans to part ways with Rosenior.

They believe that a full pre-season ahead of next term will give Rosenior the time he needs to better implement his ideas and build a team capable of consistently challenging for trophies.

Chelsea began the campaign targeting, rather than demanding, qualification for the Champions League, and that objective remains firmly in place.

Despite their recent dip, they are still very much in contention for a top-five finish, while progress in the FA Cup means there is still plenty to play for in the closing months.

Rosenior himself shares the club’s confidence and remains convinced he can deliver success once given the time and conditions to shape the squad in his image.

What cannot be denied is that Chelsea have been far from good enough recently, but it is our understanding that it would take a truly disastrous end to the campaign for BlueCo to change their minds.

Latest Chelsea news: Milan powerhouse eyed / Battle for Arsenal star

Meanwhile, Chelsea are being linked with a move for AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, and are said to be preparing a bid worth €40million (£34.6m) for him.

However, Milan are said to be insistent on reaching at least €60m (£51.96m) for the player, although a compromise could be met somewhere in the middle.

In other news, Chelsea are being linked with a move for Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, who we understand the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for.

But the Blues are set to face competition, with Manchester United, Everton and Brentford all admirers of the talented 19-year-old.

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