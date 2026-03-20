Chelsea players are ‘fed up’ and have told their representatives to start working on transfers, it has been claimed, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Liam Rosenior as head coach.

Chelsea brought in Rosenior from sister club Strasbourg in January following Enzo Maresca’s departure. The move caused controversy at both clubs, with Strasbourg fans unhappy that they keep losing their biggest assets to Chelsea, while the Stamford Bridge faithful were unsure about Rosenior’s credentials.

Rosenior did a great job at Strasbourg, helping them qualify for Europe for the first time in six years, while also improving several rising stars.

But the 41-year-old has limited managerial experience, having only worked at Derby County and Hull City before Strasbourg.

Chelsea have won just twice in their last seven games across all competitions, which includes Paris Saint-Germain dumping them out of the Champions League with a huge 8-2 aggregate victory.

The manner of Chelsea’s defeat to PSG at home demonstrated just how far away they are from winning the biggest prizes.

According to Blues reporter Simon Phillips, numerous Chelsea players are ‘ready to clock out’ and are ‘fed up’ with life under Rosenior.

Alarmimgly for the club, the report adds that several players have instructed their agents to begin work on potential transfers.

On his YouTube channel, Romano discussed whether Rosenior will stay in charge.

“Chelsea keep believing in Liam Rosenior,” he said. “We know it’s a results-based industry, so let’s see how it goes, but at the moment, Chelsea shows total commitment to the project they started with Liam Rosenior. To trust and support.”

While Chelsea are currently placing their trust in the Englishman, the fact it is a ‘results-based industry’ could see pressure pile up in the coming weeks.

It emerged on Thursday that Chelsea officials are considering four names as potential replacements. The list includes PSG boss Luis Enrique.

Phillips’ report does not name any specific players who are angling for a move, though Enzo Fernandez could be one of them.

After Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League, the midfielder admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ whether he will stay at the club next season.

Rosenior has acted quickly to shut down rumours Fernandez may leave. But the player’s comments will have alerted Europe’s elite clubs, with Real Madrid known to be admirers.

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Chelsea job ‘very difficult’ – Wayne Bridge

Earlier this week, former Chelsea star Wayne Bridge was asked about Rosenior’s future and exclusively told TEAMtalk: “It’s really hard to say if he’s capable (of delivering the biggest trophies), because you’ve got to have the resources to do it.

“I’m not sure if the Chelsea squad at the moment is a squad that goes on to win the Premier League, so that makes it very difficult.

“But from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard of Rosenior, I think his management, and his man-management, is quite good.

“Yes, it was a bit disappointing the other day (against PSG in the Champions League) – the last 16 minutes and how the game slipped away from them. I was a bit shocked when he took [Joao] Pedro and [Cole] Palmer off.

“But to put it all on him, I think it comes down to the resources and the players he’s got.”

More on Chelsea: Fernandez, Palmer latest…

We revealed on Thursday how Chelsea will look to stop Fernandez from joining the likes of Madrid or PSG.

Speculation Cole Palmer may leave to join another Premier League club in a hugely damaging move is ramping up.

A journalist has explained why Chelsea’s academy transfer ban is good news for Liverpool.

Plus, there has been a major Jude Bellingham claim involving Chelsea and Man Utd.