Elite-level Liam Rosenior replacement already lined up as some Chelsea chiefs have ‘serious concerns’ – report

Liam Rosenior could already be under pressure at Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make their move for a top-level replacement for Liam Rosenior, with some Stamford Bridge bosses already having ‘serious concerns’ about their current head coach.

Rosenior left BlueCo-owned Strasbourg to replace Enzo Maresca in early January, although plenty of questions were raised at the time due to the lack of managerial experience of the 41-year-old.

The former Hull City chief has won 10 of his first 17 games at Chelsea but has endured his most difficult week in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, having lost 5-2 at PSG in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie before Saturday’s 1-0 home reverse against Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Blues remain in the FA Cup and face League One Port Vale in the quarter-finals, but with their European adventure looking like it’s over and doubts over Champions League qualification for next season, the signs are not looking great.

Indeed, there are growing reports that Rosenior’s job is at risk, with a Spanish outlet saying this week that they have had ‘meetings’ with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery over the role.

Now, a ‘bombshell’ report from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers claims Chelsea have ‘serious concerns’ with Rosenior and they are ‘eyeing’ PSG boss Luis Enrique as his replacement.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: There are serious concerns brewing within @ChelseaFC regarding manager Liam Rosenior. Sources indicate that some officials believe he won’t be at the helm next season.

‘One key figure based in the USA is reportedly eyeing Luis Enrique as a potential replacement. This shift could mean a significant change for Rosenior, who might find himself returning to France if he’s let go.’

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Chelsea loss overshadowed by ‘huddle-gate’

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s pre-match huddle against Newcastle appears to overshadowed the loss after referee Paul Tierney ended up stick in the middle of it while Blues’ players circled the ball on the halfway line.

This angered Rosenior, who claimed Tierney should be “focused more on his job” and it was his players who “made the decision” on the huddle.

“I’m disappointed. There’s more focus and emphasis on the things that don’t matter,” Rosenior said when asked about the incident.

“I’m going to make it really clear. I want to protect my players. I’m respectful to the game.

“My players made the decision that they wanted to be around the ball, to respect the ball and show unity and leadership. That is not my decision. That was a decision between the leadership group and the team. There is nothing that they’re doing with that huddle that is disrespectful to the opposition.

“We had a meeting with the referee, my assistant goes in, the first thing he talks about is our huddle. He says about when I complained about Arsenal being in our half. It wasn’t the goalkeeper coach that was in our half. People were at that game Arsenal, I said what I said. We’re not being disrespectful to the opposition.

“If Paul [Tierney] had focused more on his job, which was to make the right decision, we have a penalty today. I don’t think anybody in this room can say that Woltemade doesn’t kick Cole Palmer down in the box.

“So, let’s focus on the things that are important. My team showing unity is not as important as getting the decisions right on the pitch.”

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More Chelsea news: Ornstein scoop; Man Utd battle for top Bundesliga talent

David Ornstein has revealed the details on Reece James’ new deal with Chelsea, who are now only one ‘unbelievable’ signing from being unstoppable.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Chelsea and a number of other clubs in the race to sign an outstanding young Bundesliga talent this summer.

Finally, the Premier League transfer market is turning towards Bournemouth’s midfield dynamo, Tyler Adams, with Manchester United one of the frontrunners for his signature – although a move to Chelsea cannot be ruled out either.