An alarming Chelsea statistic has left Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer stunned, while Opta’s Champions League predictions make for worrying reading for Liam Rosenior as he battles increased sack speculation.

Rosenior only joined Chelsea in January, replacing Enzo Maresca after the Italian left by mutual consent. Rosenior’s move once again saw Chelsea raid sister club Strasbourg.

Rosenior impressed in France, helping Strasbourg finish seventh in Ligue 1 last season and qualify for Europe. However, following confirmation of his switch to Stamford Bridge, questions were immediately asked about his lack of experience managing at the top level.

Prior to Strasbourg, Rosenior was caretaker manager at Derby County and then in charge of Hull City.

The 41-year-old is now under increasing pressure at Chelsea after a hugely damaging week. They were knocked out of the Champions League by holders Paris Saint-Germain with an aggregate score of 8-2, before losing 3-0 at Everton on Saturday.

The latter result leaves Chelsea in sixth place and at serious risk of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

On The Rest Is Football, Shearer said: “Every single Premier League game they’ve played this season, home and away, every team has outran them. Fascinating.

“I had to get the stat guy to check it three or four times, that’s unbelievable.

“Every team they’ve played this season has ran more than them. I know you’re going to have the ball more than the opponent, but every single game? I think that’s amazing.”

Lineker responded: “Yes, I saw it on socials actually because I didn’t have the chance to watch Match of the Day. Wow. Is it a question of attitude?”

Opta, meanwhile, have updated their predictions for where each team will likely finish in the Premier League. They gave Rosenior’s side just a 10 per cent chance of making the top five and qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

On talkSPORT, outspoken Chelsea fan and pundit Rory Jennings said the team is ‘an absolute disgrace’, adding that the board has to ‘sack Rosenior now’.

Jennings added: “Genuinely if the club’s standards are anything close to what they should be, I do know what the answer is.

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Chelsea told to reunite with Fabregas

“The answer is sack Rosenior now… just get him out of the club now, get on the phone immediately to Cesc Fabregas.

“Somebody who understands Chelsea, somebody who won the league with us, somebody who knows what the standards should be, somebody who has an affinity with the fans, somebody who was an elite player themselves.

“What we need is somebody like that, the club will never do that because Fabregas has too much pride, he would never exist and work within these parameters.

“But if we were a club that were serious, that’s what we would do.”

However, things will have to get a lot worse before Chelsea consider parting ways with the Englishman.

We revealed on Sunday that Blues chiefs remain fully behind Rosenior and are not considering sacking him at this stage.

They see it as a long-term project under Rosenior and are willing to place their trust in him, though that is unlikely to go down well with the club’s supporters.

More on Liam Rosenior sack…

It was claimed recently that Chelsea players have begun to ‘clock out’ and have asked their representatives to work on transfers.

Four managers are thought to be in the frame for the Chelsea job, should Rosenior get sacked.

Ex-Chelsea star Wayne Bridge has explained why Rosenior deserves more sympathy and should be given time.

But some Chelsea officials have ‘serious concerns’, meaning speculation is unlikely to go away.