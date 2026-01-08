Liam Delap’s future at Chelsea could be reinvigorated by new head coach Liam Rosenior, after sources confirmed that former boss Enzo Maresca wasn’t convinced by the former Ipswich Town star.

Delap found the net on Wednesday night, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season despite Chelsea slipping to a 2-1 defeat away at Fulham.

It was a disappointing evening overall for the Blues. Frustration inside the club boiled over as sections of the travelling support voiced their anger towards the board, protesting against the direction in which they believe Chelsea is heading.

However, Delap may yet emerge as one of the beneficiaries of recent upheaval at Stamford Bridge following the exit of Maresca.

Sources told us Maresca harboured doubts over Delap’s long-term suitability at the club, with the Italian unconvinced the striker could develop into a reliable first-choice option in his system. Delap has missed a chunk of games this term through injury, but started just five of the 11 Premier League games Maresca was in charge of when he was fit.

There was also documented friction between Maresca and Chelsea’s recruitment department, stemming in part from what he perceived as a lack of backing in the transfer market for key positions he wanted strengthened.

One of the future sticking points, we understand, was Maresca’s desire to sign an additional centre-forward. Such a move would almost certainly have put Delap’s future at risk, particularly with Chelsea already set to welcome Emanuel Emegha.

Liam Delap has opportunity to ignite Chelsea career

Delap entered the second half of the season under growing pressure to prove his worth with goals, but Rosenior’s arrival gives him a golden chance to put things right.

The 22-year-old’s strike against Fulham represents a step in the right direction, and sources suggest he will now receive strong backing from Rosenior, who is believed to be an admirer of Delap’s physical profile, work rate and style of play.

That said, Chelsea are unlikely to completely abandon their search for attacking reinforcements if the campaign fails to meet expectations – meaning competition could still arrive in the months ahead.

Delap proved last season that he can be an effective frontman in the Premier League, notching an impressive 12 goals in 37 games for an Ipswich side that were ultimately relegated.

He was in contention for a senior England call-up last term and will hope he can replicate that form under Rosenior, who will be in the Chelsea dugout for the first time on Saturday, when the Blues host an in-form Brentford side.

