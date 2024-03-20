Chelsea line up incredible return of £34m attacker with swap deal for failed signing ‘on the table’

Chelsea are reportedly considering re-signing Tammy Abraham in the summer and could use Romelu Lukaku as a makeweight in the deal.

The Blues are determined to get Lukaku off the books for good and it’s claimed that they are interested in Abraham as they look to bolster their front line.

Both players currently play for Roma, with Abraham being sold there in 2021 for £34m and Lukaku joining the Italian club on loan at the start of this season.

Lukaku has been in fine form for the Giallorossi, scoring 18 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for them so far.

New Roma boss Daniele de Rossi is keen to retain the services of the Belgian international but financially, it could be a difficult transfer for them to pull off.

They have a £37m buy option clause in Lukaku’s contract which may be a stretch, despite being a huge amount less than the £97.5m Chelsea paid for him. Therefore, Roma could entertain a deal involving Abraham.

Lukaku earns an eye-watering £300,000 per week with Chelsea, which is why it has proved so difficult to find a buyer for him over the last few years.

The forward agreed to take a 37.5% reduction in salary to join them in the first place, but this would have to drop even lower next season if he wants to stay in the Italian capital.

Tammy Abraham return to Chelsea ‘on the table’

According to Calcio Mercato, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are considering an ‘ambitious move’ which would see Lukaku join Roma permanently and Abraham return to Stamford Bridge.

The deal is described as a ‘discount’ offer for Roma, meaning the Italian club would still have to offer a transfer fee on top of Abraham as part of the deal.

This idea ‘remains on the table’ as there are many within Chelsea who believe it was a mistake to let Abraham leave three years ago.

Roma are unlikely to negotiate anything before June or July, however, as that’s when everything ‘financial and technical will be clearer.’

It’s no secret that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in a new centre-forward in the summer as he looks to take Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen is considered to be the manager’s top target but Paris Saint-Germain and others are still in the race for the Napoli star, who has a release clause of around £113m that must be met.

Abraham has a proven goal-scoring record and would reportedly be open to returning to Chelsea.

The thing that makes re-signing Abraham questionable, though, is his injury record. The England international is yet to play this season due to an ACL injury picked up at the end of 2022/23.

Abraham was on the bench for Roma’s last game, so it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from the serious knock.

