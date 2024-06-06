Chelsea line up surprise move for Everton star eyed by Newcastle as contract talks stall

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been identified as a target by Newcastle.

The England international’s contract at Goodison Park is set to expire in just over 12 months and at this stage, it’s unclear whether he’ll sign an extension.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Sean Dyche is keen to keep Calvert-Lewin and Everton have offered the striker a new and improved deal – which remains unsigned.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea are weighing up whether to launch an offer for the 27-year-old amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

As mentioned, Newcastle are also interested in Calvert-Lewin so the London club could face competition for his signature.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries throughout his career – missing 69 games due to knocks in just the last three seasons.

However, he is undoubtedly a top quality striker on his day and seemed to rediscover some form towards the end of this season.

Calvert-Lewin found the net in four of his last seven games– including a memorable header in the Merseyside derby.

Chelsea could take gamble on Calvert-Lewin

Enzo Maresca has made signing a new striker one of his top priorities after taking charge at Chelsea.

The Italian coach isn’t convinced that Nicolas Jackson has the quality or experience to fire his team to the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea have been linked with some big-name strikers such as Victor Osimhen in the past few months – but the reality is they won’t be able to afford his price tag of over £100m.

Indeed, reports suggest that Chelsea are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules if they don’t make significant player sales before June 30th.

This suggests Maresca will have to settle for cheaper striker targets and Calvert-Lewin certainly wouldn’t cost as much as Osimhen.

Like Chelsea, Everton also need to sell due to PSR reasons and if the forward doesn’t put pen to paper on fresh terms, it looks increasingly likely he’ll leave this summer.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea launch a concrete offer for Calvert Lewin. If they don’t move quickly, Newcastle may well swoop in for his signature.

