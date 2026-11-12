Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister in awe of ‘incredible’ playmaker Chelsea want to sign

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has raved about Nico Paz, as Chelsea reportedly aim to go big for the Como attacking midfielder in an effort to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

TuttoMercatoWeb reported on October 21 that Chelsea are keen on adding Paz to manager Xabi Alonso’s squad.

The Italian news outlet claimed that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Paz this season and are not ‘afraid to invest’ in a big deal for the youngster, who will ‘cost a fortune’.

Paz has established himself as one of the best young attacking midfielders since leaving Real Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 25 goals and given 25 assists in 89 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

Paz has also established himself as an important player in the Argentina squad.

With Lionel Messi retiring from Argentina duty, Paz has been tipped by many to get the number 10 shirt.

Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister plays with Paz for Argentina, and he has sung the praises of the Como star, underlining just what he would bring to Chelsea should manager Alonso be able to sign him.

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Alexis Mac Allister praises Chelsea target Nico Paz

Mac Allister told AS: “Speaking of Nico, he’s a player with incredible quality and talent.

“The most important thing is that we, as a group and as his teammates, can help him maintain the level he’s showing at Como.

“That’s what we want most.

“We can see that people really like him and support him, and that’s hugely important.

“We wish him all the best because we’ll always be there to support him.”

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