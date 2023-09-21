Liverpool, Chelsea given option to destroy Bellingham reunion as bidding war to commence

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been given the option to sign Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund, while Real Madrid are also in the mix.

Moukoko was a breakout star in Dortmund’s first team last season. He played a small role the previous term, in which he appeared in 16 Bundesliga games, scoring twice.

It was last season when the forward really started to shine, though. Indeed, in 26 Bundesliga outings, Moukoko scored seven goals and provided four assists, having only turned 18 a few months into the campaign.

His returns as a youngster piqued the interest of some big sides: Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool among them.

While some sides even approached Dortmund for his services, they ensured his future at the club with a contract extension in January, which keeps him with them until 2026.

However, his role this season has not been the same as it was in the last.

Moukoko has stepped on the pitch for just 47 minutes in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Unsurprisingly, he’s neither been able to get his name on the scoresheet in the league, nor has he provided assists to any of his teammates.

Liverpool, Chelsea among Moukoko suitors

Dortmund’s stance on his future seems to have changed drastically of late. That’s reinforced by their attempts to ship him out, alerting big clubs to his availability.

According to Defensa Central, Dortmund have ‘begun to test’ each of Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, ‘in case any of them want’ the youngster.

The report states it would take €35million (approx £30million) for any of those clubs to land him. It’s also stated Dortmund wants to sell ‘to the highest bidder’.

Real Madrid are mentioned in more detail than any of the other sides.

Bellingham reunion could be destroyed

Indeed, Jude Bellingham’s presence seems to be a driver in Real’s potential interest. The report mentions that the English superstar is ‘good friends’ with Moukoko from their time together at Dortmund.

Subsequently, the report states given the offer to sign the forward and Bellingham’s ‘recommendation’, Real ‘does not rule out’ attempting the signing next summer.

However, the reunion between the pair could be destroyed by any of the other sides.

While there’s no way to say just yet, Real might not have a clear run at the snare. It was recently reported that Chelsea were preparing an offer for Moukoko.

With that being said, it’s unlikely they’ll stand by and watch the La Liga giants run away with the transfer.

READ MORE: Tottenham ready to rival Arsenal, Chelsea in chase for £60m striker as Postecoglou eyes UCL return