Liverpool learn price as disgruntled Chelsea star’s exit grows nearer

A report in Spain claims Chelsea are prepared to make a loss on unhappy winger Christian Pulisic and are willing to listen to offers for the American.

The 23-year-old is currently in his third season for the Blues after joining in the summer of 2019. The USA international signed on January 2 that year but was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the campaign. He arrived at Stamford Bridge to much fanfare, with the west Londoners paying BVB an estimated £58m.

The midfielder enjoyed a decent first season with Chelsea, netting nine times and making 19 Premier League starts. However, a series of injuries has thwarted his progress while his performance level has dipped.

He scored four times from 18 league starts in 2020-2021 and has played just a peripheral role this season. Covid-19 kept him out of action for a couple of months before he was sidelined again with a foot injury.

It all adds up to just one league start and three appearances. He has scored twice, including in last Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Leicester City.

However, rumours persist that the Hershey-born ace is unhappy with his lack of game time at the Bridge. The man capped 42 times by USMNT has suitors from England and Italy.

Liverpool are said to be keen while Serie A outfit Genoa are also on the case. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested at the weekend that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the player.

And it seems as though his signature will not break the bank. El Nacional, per football.london are reporting that, having shelled out nearly £60m to sign him, Chelsea will now accept £42million for his signature.

He is under contract with his present employers until 2024, meaning there is no rush to sell.

Tuchel hails Pulisic display

Pulisic has scored 19 goals from 83 appearances and has put in some decent displays since joining the club.

He has registered six assists in the top flight but is up against a number of superstar players for a place in the starting XI. Thomas Tuchel is a fan and praised his recent return from injury against the Foxes.

“Happy that he’s back, he waited for a long time. I’m very happy that he was decisive in his first match. For me, he can play in any positions of these (front) three,” he said after the match.

“He can play in the middle as a No.9, as a double striker and he can play as a half winger on the left side or right side.”

