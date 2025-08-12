How are the likes of Sarr, Wiley and Guiu getting on away from Chelsea?

Chelsea have seven players out on loan during the 2025-26 season and we’re keeping track of how all of them are getting on over their spells away from Stamford Bridge.

With a significant amount of players under contract, Chelsea have decided to place some of their younger talents elsewhere to aid their development. It’s a strategy that’s often been used by the Blues, who had an astonishing 42 players out on loan back in the 2018-19 season.

This summer, they’ve signed off on loan moves for seven of the players they have under contract, with three of those going to sister club Strasbourg as BlueCo make the most of their multi-club ownership model.

But who will benefit the most from their time out on loan and return to Cobham as a stronger player? And for whom might this be the beginning of the end?

Here, TEAMtalk will be guiding you through the form of each Chelsea loanee throughout the 2025-26 season.

Mike Penders

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Strasbourg

Appearances: 0

Goals conceded: 0

Penders officially joined Chelsea in the summer after a pre-agreed deal to sign him from Genk.

The young goalkeeper is under contract with Chelsea until 2032, but has followed in the footsteps of Djordje Petrovic last season by leaving on loan to be Strasbourg’s main goalkeeper.

He made his first outing in their last friendly before the Ligue 1 opener against Metz, keeping a clean sheet against Mainz.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Bolton Wanderers

Appearances: 2

Goals conceded: 2

Five years on from joining Chelsea, Sharman-Lowe is on his fifth loan spell away from the Blues, spending this season with Bolton in League One on the back of a spell with Doncaster Rovers in 2024-25 and a contract extension from his parent club.

Sharman-Lowe has started both of Bolton’s opening fixtures in League One, conceding twice to Stockport County on his debut before keeping a clean sheet against Plymouth Argyle.

Mamadou Sarr

Position: Centre-back

Club: Strasbourg

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

Sarr retraced his steps shortly after joining Chelsea from Strasbourg, agreeing to continue his development with his former club for another season on loan.

The defender played 27 times in Ligue 1 last season, so will be hoping to continue earning regular gametime.

Caleb Wiley

Position: Left-back

Club: Watford

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

Wiley was on loan at Watford for the second half of the 2024-25 season, making 10 appearances in the Championship, and has been permitted to play at Vicarage Road again for another full season.

He didn’t recover from a back issue in time to play in Watford’s Championship opener against Charlton Athletic, though.

Leo Castledine

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Huddersfield Town

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

After spending last season in League One with Shrewsbury Town, Castledine is back in the third tier with Huddersfield – a common setting for Chelsea youngsters to develop in recent years.

While building up his fitness, Castledine hasn’t played in the Terriers’ first two games of their promotion bid.

Kendry Paez

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club: Strasbourg

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

Chelsea are willing to be patient with Paez, who they had to wait two years to officially sign this summer after agreeing a deal with Independiente del Valle for him when he was 16.

It will be at least another year before the Ecuadorian teenager turns out for Chelsea, since they sent him to Strasbourg to earn some European experience in 2025-26.

Marc Guiu

Position: Striker

Club: Sunderland

Appearances: 0

Goals: 0

Used frequently in the Conference League but rarely in the Premier League during his debut Chelsea season, Guiu will hope his spell with Sunderland helps him settle in the English top flight.

He didn’t arrive in time to play any part in Sunderland’s pre-season preparations and will be focusing on building up his fitness after taking a break after Chelsea’s Club World Cup victory.