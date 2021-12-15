Roma have stepped up transfer interest in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and hope Tammy Abraham can help scure a deal, according to a report.

Abraham left Stamford Bridge in the summer to seek more game time and a new challenge across Europe. What’s more, he was signing up to work with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

Indeed, the striker admitted that the manager made a “big impact” on his choice of club once he knew he wanted to leave Chelsea.

Abraham is enjoying his debut season in Serie A. He has netted 10 goals in 23 games so far, subsequently making his way back into the England team recently.

However, Mourinho now also reportedly wants Abraham’s former Chelsea team-mate Loftus-Cheek in his ranks.

Furthermore, Il Romanista has claimed that Roma are hoping Abraham can convince his ex-colleague to make the same move he did.

The report notes that the pair have an ‘in-depth’ relationship following their rise through Chelsea’s academy. They could potentially form an exciting spine in Mourinho’s team.

However, the future of Loftus-Cheek has taken another twist in recent months.

He looked to have little prospect of a future at Stamford Bridge following a loan spell at Fulham last season. He came back and looked a candidate to leave in the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, he stayed on and in September, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel insisted that if a player is registered in his ranks, they should fight to be part of the team, no matter the manager’s pecking order.

Loftus-Cheek has gone on to feature in 11 of 16 Premier League games this term. What’s more, he has played 90 minutes in each of the past four games.

Injuries to Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante have not helped Tuchel’s cause. Still, Loftus-Cheek has taken his chance in the team well.

Loftus-Cheek’s contract expires in 2024 and his recent revival makes it unclear what Chelsea plan to do with him. As such, a deal for Roma could yet prove difficult.

Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher Chelsea futures unclear

But Chelsea must think of the future when they consider Loftus-Cheek’s future.

Crystal Palace loanee Conor Gallagher has proved one of the standout signings of the Premier League season so far. The Blues, therefore, are keeping a watchful eye on his progress.

Chelsea are seriously considering offering him a first-team role next season, but the player supposedly doubts how much game time he will get.

For now, though, Tuchel has insisted that he does not regret letting Gallagher move across London.