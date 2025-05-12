Enzo Maresca is under pressure to deliver Champions League qualification for Chelsea and failure to do so could force the Blues into a difficult decision, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea got off to a decent start this term but have been inconsistent of late and sit fifth in the Premier League table, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest close behind.

A top-five finish will be enough to secure Champions League qualification. We understand, however, that there are some doubts about Maresca behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Sources state that whether Chelsea qualify for the Champions League and win the Europa Conference League could be crucial in determining Maresca’s future.

We understand that some members of the Chelsea board believe that Maresca’s football style – based on slow possession and building from the back – is not ideal for the pace and physical demands of the Premier League. They are worried about the team’s inconsistency and lack of identity.

The Blues’ final two league games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are very important for Maresca, while the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis is another crucial affair.

Dropping points against Man Utd or Forest could cost Chelsea their spot in the UCL next term, given how close the table is at the moment.

Chelsea divided over Enzo Maresca

Other members of the Chelsea board still support Maresca and want to continue with the project, but not everyone has the same opinion.

TEAMtalk also revealed on February 20 that some ‘top’ Chelsea players fear missing out on Champions League football and harbour some doubts about Maresca.

No decision has been made on the coach’s future yet, but TEAMtalk understands that he is no longer considered untouchable.

Maresca penned a five-year contract when he joined the Blues in June 2024, so the London side would have to pay a significant amount of compensation should they choose to part ways with the Italian.

The next few weeks will be crucial. The results and performances from Chelsea will determine whether Maresca will stay to lead the club’s long-term plan, or if a change is made sooner than expected. A final decision will be made at the season’s end.

