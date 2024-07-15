Chelsea are doing all they can to sell Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea are set for yet another busy window and several stars are expected to follow Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson out the exit door.

The Blues are looking to generate funds from player sales to help Enzo Maresca build a side capable of challenging for the top four places and bringing silverware back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already brought in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Estevao Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo, but their business is far from done.

One of the players Maresca is prepared to part ways with is defender Trevoh Chalobah, and sources have told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that he has interest from several sides.

We understand that Chalobah has turned down opportunities from three Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all seen approaches turned away by the 25-year-old, who’s waiting for the perfect opportunity to take the next step in his career.

Chalobah is even willing to wait it out next season and could spend another year on the fringes as he awaits the correct offer.

He is on a long term deal at Chelsea that runs until 2028 and includes the option for a further year.

Chelsea star causing frustration among club chiefs

There is no panic from Chalobah’s side to secure a move this summer but he could be willing to go out on loan to get more first team football.

He made just 10 starts in the Premier League last season and as mentioned, isn’t part of Maresca’s long-term plans.

TEAMtalk understands that Chalobah’s stance has frustrated Chelsea decision makers. As a Blues academy graduate, he is a pure profit asset and they are keen to cash in on him this summer.

Chelsea chiefs are looking to bring in more capital from player sales and as we’ve consistently reported, Conor Gallagher is another who is likely to leave the club.

Tottenham remain interested in the England midfielder and the battle for his signature is expected to heat up now he’s returned from international duty at the European Championships.

TEAMtalk sources are adamant that Spurs will make a bid for Gallagher before the transfer window slams shut.

Aston Villa have previously been linked with the 24-year-old but they are expected to cool their interest in him as they’re on the verge of signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana for around £50m.