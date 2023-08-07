‘Looks set for Chelsea’ – Man Utd, Liverpool to miss out on crazy midfield bargain, as Pochettino plots four more signings

An extremely undervalued Leeds Utd midfielder ‘looks set for Chelsea’ despite rival interest from Liverpool and Man Utd, and a report claims he’s just one of four more signings Mauricio Pochettino craves.

A sizeable portion of Leeds Utd’s first-team squad have already left via the loan route this summer. Many within their ranks – such as Robin Koch, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson, to name just three – had relegation clauses built into their contracts.

The clauses ensured Leeds could not say no to loan offers providing the buying club agreed to pay 100 percent of the player’s wages.

However, others within Leeds’ ranks, such as midfielder Tyler Adams, have a different clause in their deals.

Both Fabrizio Romano and the Telegraph have reported Adams has a release clause that became active if Leeds suffered relegation. Per Romano, the clause is set at a modest £20m.

That is the same price as Leeds paid when plucking the USA international from RB Leipzig last summer. Given the 24-year-old was one of very few to impress at Elland Road last season, his value would be far higher if sold on the open market.

Romano and the Telegraph stated Chelsea intend to open discussions with Leeds regarding Adams’ transfer this week.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Adams’ next club could easily have been a different member of the traditional ‘top six’.

Indeed, they stated Man Utd have ‘held discussions’ over the merits of signing Adams. Everton’s Amadou Onana is another who’s come under the microscope.

A new holding midfielder is next on the agenda at Old Trafford and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is in their sights. But if the Moroccan eludes Erik ten Hag, Adams was one of the key names Man Utd could’ve turned to instead.

However, Man Utd’s talks have ‘not progressed’, while interest from Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool will also come to nothing.

That’s because the outlet echo the claims Adams is heading for Stamford Bridge, adding the American ‘looks set for Chelsea’.

Adams phase one of late-window splurge; Leeds spy replacement

In fact, manager Pochettino intends to make four further additions before the window closes, with Adams likely to be the first to arrive.

The others on the Argentine’s radar are Moises Caicedo, Michael Olise and Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea remain firmly entrenched in their quest to sign Caicedo despite seeing four bids – the latest worth £80m – rejected for Caicedo.

Olise’s deal could be relatively straightforward given there’s a reported £35m release clause in play, though Man City are in the mix too.

Vlahovic’s move would be part of a cash-plus-player deal that would see Romelu Lukaku join Juventus. The Serie A giant also want €40m as part of the proposed move.

Regarding Leeds, it’s claimed Rangers’ Glen Kamara is being considered as their would-be replacement for Adams.

