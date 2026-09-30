Chelsea plotting move for Como maestro after Cesc Fabregas masterminds France breakthrough

Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha has re-emerged on Chelsea’s radar following his stunning France breakthrough, though TEAMtalk understands interest in the 25-year-old predates his international recognition.

Da Cunha was one of the shock inclusions in Zinedine Zidane’s first France squad and the Como star went on to start Monday’s victory over Belgium.

The Frenchman’s profile has now risen significantly across Europe, but TEAMtalk can reveal that several Premier League clubs had already been monitoring his progress before his international breakthrough.

Sources have confirmed that Chelsea, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton had all made contact regarding Da Cunha.

There was also interest from Serie A, with Atalanta, Napoli and Roma keeping tabs on the Frenchman. However, Da Cunha was ultimately persuaded to remain at Como and subsequently put pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

That decision was heavily influenced by Cesc Fabregas, who has played a key role in the midfielder’s development. Da Cunha initially arrived at Como in early 2023 operating primarily as a winger or attacking midfielder.

But Fabregas identified the potential for him to play in a deeper role and gradually moved him towards a holding midfield position.

READ NEXT – Xabi Alonso approves Chelsea move for versatile Barcelona star in January

Chelsea in the mix to sign Lucas Da Cunha

Fabregas’ decision has paid dividends, with Da Cunha flourishing in the new role, becoming Como captain and going from relative obscurity to earning a place in one of international football’s most prestigious squads.

Despite his fresh long-term contract, TEAMtalk understands that Premier League interest has not gone away.

Chelsea remain particularly attentive to Da Cunha’s development as they continue to plan for the future, with the club understood to be firmly in the market for a midfielder in 2027.

Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are also understood to be monitoring the situation closely.

Da Cunha’s new deal, which runs until means Como are under no immediate pressure to sell, while his rapid rise and France recognition are likely to strengthen their position should serious offers arrive.

Whether the midfielder would now be open to leaving Como is another question entirely.

READ MORE – Liverpool, Chelsea learn pathway to stunning Alex Scott transfer as Bournemouth make release clause promise