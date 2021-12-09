Chelsea are reportedly ready to jump on Lucas Digne’s problems at Everton by making a move for the left-back in the January transfer window.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, with N’Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic also missing time. But it’s Ben Chilwell’s partial ACL injury that has left the club short at left-back and prompted a potential move for Digne.

The England man suffered the problem in the Champions League win over Juventus. His initial diagnosis was six weeks out and then a review of the situation after that.

However, if the former Leicester man needs surgery then he could be out for the season.

To that end, a swoop for Digne certainly makes sense after the Toffees star had a fallout with Rafa Benitez.

The France star was left out of the squad completely for Monday night’s comeback win over Arsenal. And The Athletic reports that Digne is unhappy with his role under the Spaniard.

The report adds that Digne’s Goodison future is now up in the air and that a January exit is possible.

Digne available at the right time for Chelsea

That is good timing for Chelsea and Tuchel, who has turned to Marcos Alonso in recent outings. But the normally reliable Blues star has proved a liability in recent dropped points against Manchester United and West Ham.

Saul Niguez has been mentioned as an option in Alonso’s place, while Callum Hudson-Odoi could also fill the role.

But Digne has been scouted by the Blues before, with his ability from set-pieces making him the perfect Chilwell replacement.

Digne only signed a new deal with Everton last year but his public spat with Benitez could see a swift exit.

After being dropped against the Gunners he commented on Instagram: “Don’t believe everything you read. I was sad not to play. I was looking forward to be playing for Everton as always.

“The manager chose not to select me. That’s football.”

