Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for supremely talented Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, who we understand is a top target for Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of several top clubs after having an excellent season, notching seven goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Akliouche, who generally plays as a right-winger but is also effective in attacking midfield, has seven caps for France, too, and could play a key role for Les Blues in this summer’s World Cup.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed last month that Man Utd and Liverpool have both added the youngster to their shortlists as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer.

Tottenham and Newcastle have both been tracking Akliouche for more than 12 months, too, and continue to monitor his progress closely.

But according to French outlet Media Foot, Chelsea have now registered interest in signing Akliouche this summer and are ‘positioning themselves’ to launch a ‘surprise’ move. The report claims that while Monaco want to keep Akliouche, a bid of £60million would test their resolve and potentially force them into a reluctant sale.

Arsenal are also admirers, and it’s stated that they have ‘maintained contact with his representatives for months, and the Gunners are more interested than ever.’

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Chelsea join race for mesmerising Ligue 1 talent

Liam Rosenior will be given funds to strengthen this summer and Akliouche certainly represents an intriguing target, but competition for his signature will be fierce.

Chelsea already have some top quality wingers in their ranks, including the likes of Estevao, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho.

However, Garnacho’s form this season has been inconsistent and with Gittens currently sidelined with an injury, the signing of another player in that position cannot be ruled out.

Akliouche has the potential to become world-class and the Blues are no strangers to bringing in youngsters with exciting potential.

Rosenior has knows first hand what Akliouche can do, having watched him score a goal and provide an assist in a Monaco victory over the manager’s previous club Strasbourg earlier in the season.

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