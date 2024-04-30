Chelsea transfers: Major Victor Osimhen update revealed with claims of PSG ‘agreement’ debunked

TEAMtalk can reveal that reports claiming Victor Osimhen has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain are wide of the mark and Chelsea remain in contention to sign him.

The Napoli superstar has always been the Blues’ top transfer target as they aim to bring in a new centre-forward to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson has shown flashes of good form for Chelsea but has failed to find the net consistently. A more prolific number nine could be what they need to challenge at the top of the Premier League again.

Osimhen scored a stunning 26 goals in 32 Serie A games last season, firing his team to the title. He has continued in that vein this term, netting 14 in 22 outings so far.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Nigerian international has “no agreement with PSG of any sort” and that the race remains “open” at this stage.

We understand that Chelsea also hold an advantage in negotiations, but that will only be relevant if they are able to match the release clause of roughly £113m.

Victor Osimhen ‘loves’ Chelsea

TEAMtalk understands that Osimhen “loves” Chelsea and the idea of playing for them due to the legacy of legendary African striker Didier Drogba at Stamford Bridge.

As we have previously reported, Drogba has spoken with the Napoli star in an attempt to convince him to join Chelsea, and so too has John Obi-Mikel.

PSG remain extremely keen on signing Osimhen and are ready to offer him a big contract but Chelsea are also willing to “do what it takes” to win the race.

No official proposals are on the table from any of his suitors yet but the battle for his services will heat up in the coming weeks.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Osimhen will ultimately depend on how much cash they are able to generate from player sales.

The London club are looking to move on several homegrown players such as Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and potentially Conor Gallagher.

This will help balance the books after a period of huge spending under Todd Boehly and also ease their worries regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

PSR has become a topic of increased importance this season after Everton and Nottingham Forest have been deducted eight and four points respectively for breaches.

Chelsea will have to make sure they are compliant before lodging a big offer for Osimhen but they remain firmly in contention for his signature as things stand.

