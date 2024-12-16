Chelsea are keen to bring in more competition for striker Nicolas Jackson and Ipswich Town star Liam Delap figures high on their shortlist, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Blues are enjoying a fantastic first season under Enzo Maresca and currently sit second in the Premier League table, just two points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Sources have informed us that despite the depth in Chelsea’s squad, they are keen to bring in a new striker as Jackson is the only natural number nine at the club.

We understand the club have made movements in recent weeks to one key target, Ipswich star Delap. They have held conversations with his agents, who are looking at the future for the striker who has been superb in the Premier League this term.

Ipswich are fighting to avoid relegation but have impressed with their attacking style of play under manager Kieran McKenna.

Sources state that Ipswich are ‘hopeful’ Delap will stay at the club beyond January and stay until at least the end of the season, having only joined from Manchester City on a £20million deal this past summer.

The Tractor Boys will demand a big fee for the 21-year-old forward and have to compensate for sell-on fee attached to his contract by Man City, believed to be 20 percent.

Delap open to Chelsea switch – but not now

TEAMtalk understands that a move to Chelsea and the opportunity to play at the highest level is of interest to Delap, but there will be no disrespect shown to Ipswich and he remains fully focused on scoring goals and helping them avoid relegation.

Delap has scored six goals in 16 league games so far and was the main man in Ipswich’s 2-1 victory over Wolves at the weekend. His determination, strength and skill are all attributes that have caught Chelsea’s attention.

Man City have a buyback clause in their academy graduate’s deal, but sources say they are unlikely to trigger it in January, altough it isn’t ruled out that they could do so next summer.

This leaves Chelsea in a good position and the London side’s interest in Delap is concrete, with more talks with his entourage expected in the coming weeks.

Chelsea round-up: January exodus / Joao Pedro linked

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Chelsea are ready to sell three out-of-favour midfielders in January – Carney Chukuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Cesare Casadei.

The trio have played bit-part roles for the Blues this term and aren’t thought to be in Enzo Maresca’s long-term plans. Selling players will be beneficial for Chelsea in regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and others could leave, too.

For example, we exclusively revealed earlier this month that Chelsea will listen to offers for centre-back Axel Disasi in January, but they’ll only let him leave if they bring in a replacement.

In other news, Chelsea are reportedly interested in Brighton forward Joao Pedro, but could face competition from Liverpool and Newcastle.

However, in response to growing interest, Brighton have stuck a massive figure on Pedro’s head. The Seagulls would demand close to £100million for their star striker, and will avoid his exit if they can. This makes a mid-season switch to Stamford Bridge unlikely.

