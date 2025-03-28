Chelsea are considering a blockbuster move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams this summer and could compete with THREE Premier League rivals for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

Enzo Maresca’s side are set to be one of the most active sides in the upcoming window and want business done as early as possible, in preparation for the Club World Cup.

Athletic and Spain winger Williams has been admired by Chelsea for a number of years and while a move has never come to fruition, sources state that the Blues have fresh hope of securing his signing.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea have made fresh contact over a potential move and want to understand the talented winger’s plans for the summer.

Williams, 22, has a €58m (£48.9m, $63.5m) release clause in his contract with Athletic and that has captured the attention of multiple sides, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The issue for Chelsea, however, is that Williams is keen to play in the biggest competitions, and therefore failure to qualify for the Champions League next season would put them at a disadvantage in the race.

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in the winger but must match his release clause to stand any chance of a deal, as Athletic will demand it in full.

Prem clubs circling for Nico Williams

Like London rivals Chelsea, Tottenham find Williams’ release clause very attractive. They will miss out on Champions League qualification through the league, but have a glimmer of hope in that they could still win the Europa League, which would grant them entry into the competition.

A new winger is a priority for both Tottenham and Chelsea. As previously reported, Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho still stands a chance of being Chelsea’s, but needs to drastically improve his performances to take that chance.

Williams is considered a top target by Chelsea but as mentioned, they have work to do in convincing him to sign, but will back themselves if they seal UCL football for next term.

Williams is undoubtedly one of LaLiga’s most exciting wingers. He stood out in Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign and has continued that form, notching nine goals and seven assists in 37 games so far this term.

Chelsea want their business done early, so if they finish in a UCL qualification spot you can expect them to move quickly and trigger Williams’ release clause.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are also big admirers of Williams, but incoming sporting director Andrea Berta is also very keen on Wolves star Matheus Cunha, and the Gunners are unlikely to sign both.

With this in mind, if all things fall into place then Williams could make a switch to Stamford Bridge. He is happy in Bilbao though and already on a lucrative contract, valid until 2027, so it won’t be straightforward to convince him to leave.

