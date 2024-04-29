Exclusive: Chelsea ‘make contact’ with incredible Dutch midfielder; Arsenal also big admirers

Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping an eye on Xavi Simons

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Chelsea have contacted the agents of Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons over a potential summer deal.

The 21-year-old was signed by Paris Saint-Germain for a bargain €6m (approx. £5m) and was loaned out to RB Leipzig at the start of the current campaign.

Simons has been in fantastic form for the German club, scoring nine goals and making 15 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions so far.

TEAMtalk sources state that Chelsea scouts have been keeping a close eye on the youngster’s performances this term and are extremely interested in signing him.

Arsenal representatives have also been in attendance to watch Simons but the North London club’s interest is not as concrete as the Blues’ at this stage.

Paris Saint-Germain are huge fans of their youngster and see him as a key player for the future, however, so luring him away from the French club will be no easy task for Chelsea.

They also have far fewer funds to play with than in previous windows and are looking to sell homegrown players before sanctioning any more big-money deals.

Chelsea consider move for Xavi Simons

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the likes of Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) could all be sold as Chelsea try and balance the books.

This will be necessary before they can achieve their ambitious aims for the window, with the Blues keen to sign defensive reinforcements, a new striker and a winger.

Deciding on their top targets will not be easy, however, with the future of Mauricio Pochettino still very much up in the air at the moment.

Simons generally plays as an attacking midfielder but has featured as a winger on both flanks for Leipzig, so could provide cover in that area for Chelsea.

He has come on leaps and bounds since his loan move to Germany and is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so could turn into a world-class player in the future.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea have already opened talks with Simons’ camp but as mentioned, convincing PSG into a sale will be no easy task.

The Dutch international is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2027, so the French club hold all the power in negotiations.

