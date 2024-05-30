Chelsea to make superstar striker Enzo Maresca’s first signing; board plan fire sale to fund deal

Chelsea will back new manager Enzo Maresca in the summer transfer window as they aim to challenge for trophies again next season.

The Blues will confirm the appointment of the Italian imminently, having lured him away from Leicester and tied him down to a five-year contract.

Maresca learned his coaching skills under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and the Chelsea hierarchy hopes he can replicate the success Mikel Arteta has enjoyed with Arsenal.

Maresca has already identified the areas of the Chelsea squad he wants to improve and a new striker seems to be his priority.

The London club have been heavily linked with Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen for several months, who has a £102m release clause in his contract.

They must adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, meaning several players will have to be sold to fund the move.

Some senior Chelsea figures believe they’d be better off signing off a cheaper alternative like RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko, but their interest in Osimhen remains, per fresh reports.

Chelsea tipped to make Osimhen first signing of Maresca era

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Osimhen is keen on the move to the Premier League and is ‘waiting’ for an offer from Chelsea.

Sources say the Nigerian has been convinced of the Blues’ project by former stars Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel.

Osimhen has potential to be the signing that takes Chelsea to the pinnacle of European football once again.

He fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 by scoring an incredible 26 league goals – before netting 15 in an injury-disrupted 2023/24.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Osimhen but Chelsea are considered the favourites by multiple sources.

The Sun claim that the Blues have ‘reignited’ their interest in the Napoli talisman and the board are ready to make him one of Maresca’s first signings.

As mentioned, however, several players will have to be axed to finance the £113m deal. Selling academy graduates represents pure profit on the account books and that is what the Chelsea hierarchy are focused on.

As we have consistently reported, Conor Gallagher is one player Chelsea will look to move on if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract.

Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Ian Maatsen are also expected to depart on permanent deals in the coming weeks and months.

Chelsea’s squad could look very different under their new manager but Osimhen certainly has the potential to be an excellent addition.

